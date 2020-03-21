Today on “Food Talk with Dani Nierenberg,” Dani interviews Joi Chevalier, Founder and CEO of The Cook’s Nook. They discuss COVID-19 and it’s impact on food startups in Austin, Texas and across the country. “Our own industry- they are the folks. There are twenty, thirty thousand people who worked at food companies, who now don’t have access to food,” warns Chevalier.

