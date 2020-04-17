Today on “Food Talk with Dani Nierenberg,” Dani interviews Dan Barber, Executive Chef and Co-Founder of Blue Hill at Stone Barns, and Luke Saunders, Founder and CEO of Farmer’s Fridge. They discuss how the pandemic is affecting our food supply chain and the steps their businesses are taking to offer farm fresh products to communities in need.

You can listen to “Food Talk with Dani Nierenberg” on Apple iTunes, Stitcher, Google Play Music, Spotify, or wherever you consume your podcasts. While you’re listening, subscribe, rate, and review the show; it would mean the world to us to have your feedback.

Join the Conversation: