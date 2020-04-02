

Today on “Food Talk with Dani Nierenberg,” Dani interviews Mike Curtin, CEO of DC Central Kitchen, to discuss their efforts to combat hunger and poverty in the face of COVID-19. “Poverty is expensive. It is hard to be poor,” Curtin reminds us.

You can listen to “Food Talk with Dani Nierenberg” on Apple iTunes, Stitcher, Google Play Music, Spotify, or wherever you consume your podcasts. While you’re listening, subscribe, rate, and review the show; it would mean the world to us to have your feedback.



Join the Conversation: