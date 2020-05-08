COVID-19 News From Food Tank

Innovation for Sustainability

FoodShot Global Seeks Innovative Solutions in Precision Protein and Soil Health

FoodShot Global challenges food system innovators to advance precision protein and soil health solutions in the 2020 MoonShot for Better Food Challenge.
Serena Baldwin

Serena is Food Tank’s Research, Advocacy and Outreach, and Writing Fellow. She is currently pursuing an M.S. in Food and Nutrition Policies and Programs at Tufts University and has a B.S. in Political Science and Sociology from Florida State University. Serena’s passion for food policy has led her to positions in State and Federal government, nonprofit advocacy, and academic research. When she’s not thinking about the food system, she’s most likely doing yoga or roasting sweet potatoes!

Previous Article
Stephen Ritz on urban farming and food access in the Bronx
No Newer Articles
ft_membership
COVID-19 News From Food Tank
Food Tank Summits - Coming to a city near you in 2020

Never miss an article:

Sign up and join more than 350,000 Food Tank newsletter subscribers: