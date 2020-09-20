Food Tank Memberships

Climate Change

Kiss the Ground Documentary Inspires Action to Regenerate the World’s Soils

Kiss the Ground, a new film premiering on Netflix September 22, aims to inspire action and soil regeneration
Jason Flatt

Jason (he/him) is a Food Tank intern and a recent AmeriCorps-turned-employee at a food systems nonprofit in New Jersey. He focused on government food assistance programs during his Master of Public Administration, but now, he is more engrossed in how communities across the U.S. can revolutionize their whole food systems. While his most recent endeavors include implementing food recovery programs in New Jersey public schools, he is generally just passionate about how we can make food more accessible, affordable, democratic, and culturally appropriate for everybody.

