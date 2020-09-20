Kiss the Ground Documentary Inspires Action to Regenerate the World’s Soils

“Kiss the Ground” is a new film how about how regenerating the world’s soils has the potential to rapidly stabilize Earth’s climate, restore lost ecosystems, and create abundant food supplies.

Narrated by Woody Harrelson, “Kiss the Ground” premieres on Netflix on September 22.

The film is created by the Las Angeles-based organization of the same name. Kiss the Ground is dedicated to regenerating farmland soil and training farmer leaders. The organization hopes to inspire viewers of “Kiss the Ground” to take action to help regenerate soil.

Outdoor screenings of the film will also take place worldwide over the next 48 months. Viewers can also participate in a virtual Watch Party, After Party, and Q&A session on September 22 beginning at 9pm PT featuring some of the film’s cast members. To join the event, participants can register here.

In advance of the premiere, “Kiss the Ground” viewers can text “SOIL” to 323-622-1644 to receive more information about how to take action to regenerate the world’s soils.

The “Kiss the Ground” trailer can be viewed here.

Join the Conversation: