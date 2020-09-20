Food Tank Memberships

Agriculture

Farm Workers Are Facing Two Crises as Wildfires Burn in the West

Farm Workers Are Facing Two Crises as Wildfires Burn in the West
Rob Pera

Rob Pera is a freelance audio producer in Los Angeles, CA who specializes in podcasts. He works with clients of all sizes, from networks and corporations to individuals with a podcast shaped twinkle in their eye. Robert believes that healthy, delicious food can be affordable and accessible. More information is available at robpera.com.

Previous Article
Kiss the Ground Documentary Inspires Action to Regenerate the World’s Soils
Next Article
Chicago Grant Program Funds Farmers of Color
ft_membership
COVID-19 News From Food Tank

Never miss an article:

Sign up and join more than 350,000 Food Tank newsletter subscribers: