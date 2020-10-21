Food Tank Memberships

Sustainable Agriculture

College Students Recycle Waste into Sustainable Fertilizer for Rural Farmers

College students have a plan to turn waste into organic fertilizer for rural farmers—and increase crop yields by 50 percent.
Amy Martin

Amy Martin is a freelance writer, digital content strategist, and intern at FoodTank. She previously worked as an associate at Keybridge Communications, a public relations firm in Washington, DC, where she wrote, edited, and led earned media campaigns. Prior to Keybridge, Amy received her BA in English and American Literatures at Middlebury College.

