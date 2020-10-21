Food Tank Memberships

School Food

USDA Extends Free Meals for Children Until End of 2020 – 2021 School Year

Whether students are returning to school virtually or in person, the USDA has announced they will be able to receive free meals for the rest of the school year.
Stephanie Min

Stephanie is a recent graduate from New York University with a double major in Global Liberal Studies and Spanish. During college, she had the opportunity to work in the public and non-profit sectors and study in Spain for a year. Her interest lies in providing culturally competent nutrition counseling to marginalized communities and increasing accessibility to food access. In her free time, she likes to hike in her home state of Georgia, go for a long run, or relax with an iced oat milk latte.

Previous Article
Bringing Native Plants Back to Indigenous Diets in Indonesia
Next Article
College Students Recycle Waste into Sustainable Fertilizer for Rural Farmers
ft_membership
COVID-19 News From Food Tank

Never miss an article:

Sign up and join more than 350,000 Food Tank newsletter subscribers: