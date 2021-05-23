We Came To Dance 2021 - Edinburgh Festival Fringe

Urban Agriculture

Sustainable City Sparks Action in Dubai

The Sustainable City in Dubai aims to become Net Zero Energy, featuring community farms and solar power.
Sophie Churchill

Sophie Churchill is a Research and Communications Intern at Food Tank. She received her BA in International Studies and Anthropology from The University of Iowa and is currently finishing her MSc in Sociocultural Anthropology from KU Leuven in Belgium. She is passionate about the anthropology of food and is striving to have a career that helps to advocate for food equality and a better food system through her research. 

