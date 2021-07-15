We Came To Dance 2021 - Edinburgh Festival Fringe

Policy and Organizing

Youth Leaders Campaigning for 17 Food System Actions at UN Pre-Summit

Act4Food Act4Change Campaign
Elizabeth S. Eaton

Elizabeth S. Eaton is a research and writing fellow at Food Tank. She has a BA in Journalism from the University of Arizona and has written about sustainable agriculture, immigration and astronomy. Most recently, she was a reporter for the biotechnology trade publication BioCentury.

Previous Article
Food Waste Experts Highlight Policy Solutions for the Public and Private Sectors
Next Article
Exploring the Importance and Challenges of Plant-Based Diets
Food Tank Live Tour 2021
We Came To Dance
ft_membership
REFRESH-Food-and-Tech-Policy-Platform

Never miss an article:

Sign up and join more than 350,000 Food Tank newsletter subscribers: