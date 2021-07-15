We Came To Dance 2021 - Edinburgh Festival Fringe

Events

Exploring the Importance and Challenges of Plant-Based Diets

Morgane Batkai

My name is Morgane and I am French and American. I spent the first half of my life in Maryland, in the U.S. and the other half moving around in Europe. I earned my B.A. in Cultural Studies at the University of Kent in the U.K. where my research on eating habits and identities inspired me to apply for a M.A. in Food Politics. I am in the last weeks of my M.A. in Lille, France and I hope to enter a PhD program in a related field soon. My research interests lie in food sovereignty and environmental and social justice. On a personal level, I love baking and cooking as well as being outdoors.

Previous Article
Youth Leaders Campaigning for 17 Food System Actions at UN Pre-Summit
No Newer Articles
Food Tank Live Tour 2021
We Came To Dance
ft_membership
REFRESH-Food-and-Tech-Policy-Platform

Never miss an article:

Sign up and join more than 350,000 Food Tank newsletter subscribers: