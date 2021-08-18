Apeel Sciences Secures New Funding to Fight Food Waste

The California-based company Apeel Sciences recently secured additional funding to increase the availability of their longer-lasting produce, helping advance their mission to reduce global food waste.

Apeel produces an edible peel technology that acts as an alternative to single-use plastic packaging. The company recently announced that it is adding US$250 million in funding, bringing their total funding to more than US$635 million.

The company plans to use this latest round of investments to make their longer-lasting products more available to consumers in the United States, United Kingdom, and Europe. They will achieve this by accelerating Apeel’s partnerships and plant-based products as well as co-creating new supply networks.

Apeel hopes this funding will further their efforts to reduce food waste along supply chains. According to a recent report from the World Wildlife Fund, as much as 40 percent of the food produced in the world goes uneaten.

“By using solutions by nature and for nature, and in collaboration with food supply chain partners around the world, we can ensure people everywhere have a great experience with their fresh produce while increasing the sustainability of the global food system,” says James Rogers, CEO of Apeel in a press release.

Photo courtesy of nrd, Unsplash