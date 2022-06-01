Food Tank Membership

Agriculture

Public Development Banks Must Stop Financing Factory Farming

Peter Stevenson and Kari Hamerschlag

Kari Hamerschlag is the Deputy Director of Friends of the Earth’s Food and Agriculture Program and oversees the Climate-Friendly Food Program that aims to shift public institutional purchasing towards healthy, climate-friendly plant-based and organic foods.

Peter Stevenson is Chief Policy Advisor of Compassion in World Farming and is a qualified lawyer. He played a leading role in winning the EU bans on gestation crates, battery cages and veal crates.

Previous Article
Report Investigates the Past, Present, and Future of Agrochemicals and Environmental Justice
No Newer Articles
Food Talk with Dani Nierenberg
Food Tank Nourishing America
Join Food Tank
REFRESH-Food-and-Tech-Policy-Platform

Never miss an article:

Sign up and join more than 350,000 Food Tank newsletter subscribers: