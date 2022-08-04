Developing Community-Based Solutions for a Resilient Food System

The Center for Environmental Farming Systems (CEFS) will host their Symposium on Agriculture, Food Systems, and Climate Change on Thursday, August 11. CEFS hopes to use the event to highlight the research and farming practices that support resilient agricultural systems in North Carolina.

The Symposium will feature researchers, policymakers, farmers, and community leaders who will discuss holistic, community-based food systems that contribute to climate resiliency.

Speakers include Dr. Robert Bonnie, Under Secretary for Farm Production and Conservation for the U.S. Department of Agriculture; Dr. Rattan Lal, Distinguished Professor of Soil Science at Ohio State University and recipient of the 2020 World Food Prize; Karen Washington, Co-Owner and Farmer at Rise & Root Farm; Juanita Wilson, Co-Chair of the Nikwasi initiative and an enrolled member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians; Danielle Nierenberg, President of Food Tank; and more.

Topics of conversation include the link between soil health and climate resiliency; the role of farmers in climate change adaptation; community leaders transforming food systems; and the research, policies, and government programs that can support sustainable farming practices.

According to Dr. Michelle Schroeder-Morena, Interim Co-Director for CEFS and Agroecology Professor for North Carolina State University, it will require diverse perspectives to address the climate crisis and inequities in the food system.

“We need everyone at the table, literally, to develop new innovations, practices, policies and community level changes to address climate change impacts in our food system,” Schroeder-Morena tells Food Tank. “My hope is that participants walk away with a greater understanding of the different perspectives and work being done currently in our agriculture and food systems in North Carolina and a profound sense of feeling empowered to contribute themselves to this work.”

Following the symposium, CEFS will conclude the evening with a networking opportunity, providing attendees with the chance to exchange ideas.

By bringing everyone together, Schroder-Morena hopes the event “plants a seed for new collaborations and ongoing communication among the presenters and participants.”

The Symposium will take place on August 11, beginning at 1:00 PM EDT. To learn more about the event and view the full agenda, click HERE. To register for the event and purchase tickets, click HERE.

Photo courtesy of Roger Darnell, Unsplash