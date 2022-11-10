Dispatch from the U.N. Climate Change Conference: Thursday, Nov. 10

Food Tank’s Dispatch from the U.N. Climate Change Conference is a special newsletter series running daily during COP27. To make sure it lands straight in your inbox and to be among the first to receive it, subscribe to Food Tank’s newsletter now by clicking here.

There have been some tough—but necessary—conversations already at #FoodCOP27.

Food and agriculture systems across the world are feeling the impacts of multiple major crises including conflict, COVID, and the climate crisis. And yesterday, many of the discussions centered on how we can ensure a just transition to a more sustainable food system for all eaters.

Susan Chomba of the World Resources Institute emphasized the need for long-term solutions to increase soil fertility such as through agroecology.

“Agroecology isn’t a quick fix, but it creates long-term sustainability, restores soil fertility, and creates diversity for environmental health and more resilient livelihoods,” Chomba says at the Food4Climate Pavilion. (Watch HERE.)

Ishmael Sunga, CEO of the Southern African Confederation of Agricultural Unions, reminded us that deep injustice still exists throughout the food system, including unequal access to resources like finance and technology.

“[Farmers] always get the lowest return, and yet, they shoulder the highest risk,” Sunga says at the Food Systems Pavilion. (Watch HERE.)

And at the Food and Agriculture Pavilion, we are reminded of how Indigenous Peoples’ food and agriculture systems serve as regenerative, resilient protectors of land—and how these systems need more support and investment.

“Living in a complex period of climate breakdown, we all need different knowledge systems to amplify nature’s regenerative principles,” says Phrang Roy of the Indigenous Partnership for Agrobiodiversity and Food Sovereignty. “We need funding and innovative partnerships to quickly scale up our enduring practices.” (Watch HERE.)

Today, I will be moderating a panel themed "The Future Is Now: How to Unlock Young Farmers' Potential for Sustainable Future Food Systems" at the Food and Agriculture Pavilion (Pavilion P65 – PV23, Zone C, Blue Zone) at 4pm EET/9am ET/6am PT. Speakers include Roy Steiner, The Rockefeller Foundation; Arnold Puech d'Alissac, World Farmers Organization (WFO); Khoushbou Sewraj, WFO; Xiye Bastida, Youth Activist, Otomi-Toltec Indigenous Community, Re-Earth Initiative; and Aiysha Siddiqa, Pakistani Climate Justice Youth Advocate, Polluters Out, and more.

And as a reminder, HERE is Food Tank’s full schedule of events to tune in live—don’t forget to share your thoughts with me using #FoodCOP27!

What I’m thinking about as COP27 negotiations continue:

The High-Level Expert Group on Net-Zero Commitments released a new report on how to ensure credible, accountable net-zero pledges. “We must have zero tolerance for net-zero greenwashing,” says UN Secretary-General António Guterres. (Read more on UN News.)

U.S. Special Envoy for Climate John Kerry says global temperature rise can still be capped at 1.5 degrees Celsius—but it will require private sector funding. (Read more on Reuters.)

Powerful Quotes From Today’s Discussions:

“[The agriculture sector in Africa] has huge potential to drive poverty reduction at a rate two to four times more than any other sector.” — Clare McConnell, Policy Advisor, E3G

“There’s a lack of understanding in the finance community about how to fund food and agriculture.” — Ndidi Nwuneli, Executive Chair and Co-Founder, Sahel Consulting

