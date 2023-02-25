Join Food Tank

Food Security

Latin America’s Food Paradox

Jose Luis Chicoma

José Luis Chicoma served as Minister of Production in Peru. Currently, he advises international organizations on global food systems, including UNDP's Food and Agricultural Commodity Systems team. Previously, he was the executive director of Ethos, a Mexico City-based think tank that works on governance and sustainable development. He frequently writes and speaks internationally on the intersection of politics, sustainability and food. He holds a Master’s in public policy from Harvard University. He is a 2017 Yale World Fellow and 2018 Stanford Draper Hills Fellow.

Previous Article
Dr. Mark Hyman Tells Us 'How To Activate Our Body's Own Innate Healing System'
No Newer Articles
All Things Food at SXSW with Food Tank
Food Talk with Dani Nierenberg
Join Food Tank
REFRESH-Food-and-Tech-Policy-Platform

Never miss an article:

Sign up and join more than 350,000 Food Tank newsletter subscribers:

Food Tank Membership

You have Successfully Subscribed!