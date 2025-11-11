Op-Ed | From Molecules to Markets: Building a Food Intelligence Economy

When we look at food in grocery stores, school meals, or farmers markets, we can tell its price, calories, and basic nutritional composition. But behind the nutrition label lies an untapped dimension of value: food’s true quality. We measure medicine with high-resolution to each molecule, yet food has remained a black box despite being the most powerful determinant of human and planetary health.

This blind spot costs lives and weakens our economies. Poor diets are responsible for an estimated 17 million deaths each year, while the hidden costs of food systems, from chronic disease to soil degradation, exceed US$20 trillion annually, more than twice what the world spends on food itself.

Why Measurement Matters

We cannot fix what we do not measure. Food quality data, grounded in comprehensive and standardized molecular analysis, must become a central metric for how we measure, manage, and build value across food and health systems. Without knowing what’s actually in our food, the tens of thousands of molecules, we cannot design food systems that sustain health.

It’s time to build a Food Intelligence Economy, a system that integrates food quality data, artificial intelligence (AI), and human capacity to innovate solutions that regenerate farms, improve health, and drive economic value for healthy diets from sustainable food systems for all.

A Turning Point for Global Nutrition

For a century, nutrition science has focused on a few dozen molecules including essential vitamins and crude measures of total fat, carbohydrate, and protein. This focus has saved millions from deficiency diseases and shaped public health as society industrialized. With the leading cause of death today no longer being deficiency, but diet-related chronic disease, we must urgently evolve our approach.

Humanity stands at a critical inflection point. We have the science and technology to precisely measure food at the molecular level and link it directly to environmental and health outcomes. What’s needed now is the motivation, coordination, and capital to mobilize this intelligence at scale.

What Is the Food Intelligence Economy?

Just as genomics revolutionized medicine, unlocking breakthroughs that reshaped prevention and health care, a Food Intelligence Economy can redefine food systems, transforming how we measure, design, and create value from food.

A Food Intelligence Economy integrates three interconnected pillars:

First, food-quality data. Standardized multi-omics and environmental datasets that capture the molecular signatures of foods.

Second, the use of artificial intelligence. AI is used to analyze, synthesize, and generate insights, predictive models, and design solutions.

And third, human capacity. Through education, entrepreneurship, social networks, and governance to translate data insights into innovation for food system solutions.

Together, these pillars create a continuous feedback loop translating food quality data into intelligence, intelligence into action, and action into measurable value for people and planet. This intelligence fuels solutions across the entire food system. From breeding crops for nutrient density and climate resilience to adopting regenerative agricultural practices that restore soil health. From developing alternative proteins and functional foods that complement medical nutrition therapies such as GLP-1, to reformulating and reducing ultra-processed foods for better health outcomes.

It extends from labeling for food quality and authenticity to product design and recipe formulation for school and hospital meals. It even extends to reusing food by-products and waste in the circular economy as new functional food innovations. By embedding intelligence in every link of the value chain, the Food Intelligence Economy transforms food into a generator of economic, environmental, and human capital, creating new markets, improving public health, and aligning profit with planetary wellbeing.

From Food Quality Data to Design of Food System Solutions

Imagine a world where algorithms taste food through their molecules, where crop breeders use predictive models to enhance nutrient density and resilience, and where school and hospital meals are designed with the same precision as medicine.

Unlocking this potential requires collective action supported by the integrated pillars of the Food Intelligence Economy: food-quality data, artificial intelligence, and human capacity. Together, these pillars enable us to grow and design diverse, nutrient-dense foods, rewarding biodiversity, soil health, and innovation in reformulation and product design. They also help make nutritious foods the most accessible and affordable choice, aligning incentives and markets with true value. And they empower societies to amplify the connection between food and health, creating food environments, policies, and cultural norms that make healthy, sustainable eating the default.

When data, AI, and human capacity intersect across these levers, they convert the complexity of food into actionable intelligence, connecting scientific insight to market transformation and wellbeing.

Investing in Human Capacity

Technology alone will not transform food systems. Building a Food Intelligence Economy calls for equal investment in people. We must strengthen the capacity of scientists, farmers, chefs, entrepreneurs, educators, and communicators to turn data into action.

Empowering national laboratories globally to analyze local foods with standardized multi-omics tools will ensure data equity across regions. Training innovators and enterprises to use molecular insights will enable the design of culturally relevant and affordable products. Strengthening governance, education, and storytelling will help translate these insights into smarter procurement, informed policies, and healthier behaviors.

This approach also unlocks economic growth, particularly in rural economies that are most impacted by food and nutrition inequalities. Redirecting even a fraction of the resources that global health systems spend treating preventable diet-related diseases toward measuring food with the precision of medicine, and translating that knowledge into real-world solutions, would yield compounding returns: healthier populations, stronger ecosystems, and inclusive markets built on food intelligence.

The Opportunity Ahead

Humanity has mapped the genome and sequenced viruses in real time. We can now map the molecules of our meals. In doing so, we will unlock the next frontier wellbeing.

A Food Intelligence Economy can create an innovation engine that empowers every nation to design foods and food systems that nourish people, restore ecosystems, and generate shared economic value. Food is information. The more precisely we measure it, and the more intelligently we use it, the better we are nourished.

This marks a paradigm shift in our relationship with food: one that recognizes the molecules within it a blueprint for a thriving, equitable, and sustainable future for all.

Articles like the one you just read are made possible through the generosity of Food Tank members. Can we please count on you to be part of our growing movement? Become a member today by clicking here.

Photo courtesy of Sundara Prakash, Unsplash