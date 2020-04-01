Purdue University’s Jayson Lusk Discusses The Economics of COVID-19

Today on “Food Talk with Dani Nierenberg,” Dani interviews Jayson Lusk about the economics of food production and distribution during the COVID-19 pandemic. “We’re here to teach students, and try to help them prepare for the work force, but also apply what things we know to try to make the world a better place,” says Lusk, regarding their efforts to discover new ways to manufacture much needed face masks and ventilators.

