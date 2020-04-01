COVID-19 News From Food Tank

COVID-19

Purdue University’s Jayson Lusk Discusses The Economics of COVID-19

Jayson Lusk
Rob Pera

Rob Pera is a freelance audio producer in Los Angeles, CA who specializes in podcasts. He works with clients of all sizes, from networks and corporations to individuals with a podcast shaped twinkle in their eye. Robert believes that healthy, delicious food can be affordable and accessible. More information is available at robpera.com.

Previous Article
COVID-19 Stimulus: Bailout for corporate agribusiness or a lifeline for our food system?
No Newer Articles
ft_membership
COVID-19 News From Food Tank
Food Tank Summits - Coming to a city near you in 2020

Never miss an article:

Sign up and join more than 350,000 Food Tank newsletter subscribers: