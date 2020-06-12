Today on “Food Talk with Dani Nierenberg,” Dani interviews Amy Senter, Chief Sustainability Officer for multinational food corporation, Kellogg. They discuss the company’s commitments to responsible sourcing and natural resource conservation. Dani also interviews Karen Lehman, director of Fresh Taste, an initiative dedicated to relocalizing the Chicago foodshed. They discuss effective ways to fund local food systems to ensure access and equity for local consumers, producers and businesses.

You can listen to “Food Talk with Dani Nierenberg” on Apple iTunes, Stitcher, Google Play Music, Spotify, or wherever you consume your podcasts. While you’re listening, subscribe, rate, and review the show; it would mean the world to us to have your feedback.

Join the Conversation: