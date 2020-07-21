Food Tank Memberships

COVID-19

Closing Wet Markets May Result in Unintended Consequences

Closing wet markets in an attempt to prevent another COVID-19-like pandemic may have unintended consequences, experts warn.
Leslie Brooks

Leslie Brooks is a veterinarian with an interest in helping to shape public policy. She graduated from the University of Tennessee College of Veterinary Medicine in 2012 with both a veterinary degree and Master in Public Health. She has a passion for bringing effective change to our food industry and sees working with Food Tank as a meaningful way to help accomplish that goal. As a veterinarian, she has worked in small animal clinical medicine, run her own house call practice, and helped grow a non-profit from the ground up. She enjoys volunteering, running, reading, and traveling. She currently lives in Indianapolis with her husband, toddler, and cat.

Previous Article
Practicing Dignity in Food Provisioning in Scotland
No Newer Articles
ft_membership
COVID-19 News From Food Tank

Never miss an article:

Sign up and join more than 350,000 Food Tank newsletter subscribers: