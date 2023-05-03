20 Books About Food, Agriculture, and the Environment on Food Tank’s Spring 2023 Reading List

To celebrate Spring, here are 20 books to foster reflection and dialogue around where our food comes from, rewilding, cultural transformations, and much more. In Fevered Planet, read how our agricultural practices, travel, and dietary habits have created ideal circumstances for the emergence and rapid spread of new diseases. Turn to Black Earth Wisdom for lessons from some of the leading Black environmentalists. And for an in-depth perspective on rural farming communities, look no further than Love for the Land: Lessons from Farmers Who Persist in Place by Brooks Lamb.

These 20 titles will broaden readers’ conceptions of our food systems and inspire ongoing action to protect the environment.

1. A Year Full of Veg: A Harvest for All Seasons by Sarah Raven

Drawing from her extensive experience, Sarah Raven provides valuable insights on the most productive and dependable crop varieties to grow, her personal favorite crops, and uncommon vegetables, herbs, and salads that aren’t readily available in stores. Along with planting recommendations, Sarah also shares her expert advice on cultivating and harvesting flavorful crops throughout the year, using straightforward, effective, and efficient techniques that guarantee a fresh supply of ingredients for the kitchen.

2. Avocado Anxiety: and Other Stories About Where Your Food Comes From by Louise Gray

Louise Gray unravels the intricacies of the food system we participate in by following the daily intake of fruits and vegetables from the fields to our tables. She investigates the ecological impact of fruit and vegetable cultivation through farm visits, interviews with scientists, and her attempts at growing her own produce. From organic potatoes to greenhouse tomatoes and an abundance of courgettes, she reveals the truth behind each item in our shopping baskets.

3. Black Earth Wisdom: Soulful Conversations With Black Environmentalists by Leah Penniman

In Black Earth Wisdom, Leah Penniman, the author of “Farming While Black” and co-founder of Soul Fire Farm, emphasizes the significance of ecological humility as an integral aspect of Black cultural legacy. In this contemplative anthology, renowned Black environmentalists, who have honed their ability to heed the Earth’s voice, unite to impart the insights they have gained.

4. Blight: Fungi and the Coming Pandemic by Emily Monosson (forthcoming July 18, 2023)

In her book Blight: Fungi and the Coming Pandemic, Emily Monosson explores how factors such as trade, travel, and climate change are contributing to the growing threat of invasive species. Through intriguing case studies that offer both cautionary tales and reasons for hope, Monosson illustrates the fragile web of life on our planet and the importance of recognizing our interconnectedness with it. Blight serves as a powerful reminder of the need for vigilance and respect in our interactions with the natural world and encourages readers to view the richness of life on Earth with a sense of wonder and appreciation.

5. Not Too Late: Changing the Climate Story from Despair to Possibility by Rebecca Solnit and Thelma Young Lutunatabua

Rebecca Solnit, called the voice of the resistance by the New York Times, and climate activist Thelma Young Lutunatabua, along with other influential voices, deliver an argument for optimism about climate change in their book, Not Too Late. This publication is a must-read for individuals who feel hopeless, defeated, or uncertain about the issue and are seeking solutions. The contributors to this book stress that the actions we take now will determine our future, and we must confront institutional inaction, fossil fuel interests, and political obstinacy head-on.

6. Ever-Green Vietnamese by Andrea Nguyen

In Ever-Green Vietnamese, Andrea Nguyen challenges the common misconception that Vietnamese cuisine is primarily centered around meat-filled dishes like beef pho and sandwiches. Instead, Nguyen showcases the long-standing Vietnamese tradition of incorporating a diverse range of plants and seafood into their dishes. Drawing from natural resourcefulness and Buddhist practices, the book features a wealth of flavorful and comforting recipes that celebrate herbs and vegetables.

7. Fevered Planet by John Vidal (forthcoming June 22, 2023)

Fevered Planet by John Vidal reveals how our agricultural practices, dietary habits, travel destinations, and scientific experiments have created ideal circumstances for the emergence and rapid spread of deadly new diseases. Through extensive coverage spanning over 100 countries and the latest scientific studies, the former Guardian environment editor takes us on a journey to disappearing forests in Gabon and Congo, wildfire-scorched valleys near Lake Tahoe, and heavily polluted urban areas to highlight the interconnectedness of human, animal, and plant diseases with the destruction of our planet.

8. Grain and Fire: A History of Baking in the American South by Rebecca Sharpless

In her latest book, historian Rebecca Sharpless demonstrates that the history of baking is more complicated than it may seem. Grain and Fire reveals how three culinary traditions collided to shape baking in the contemporary American South. And as Sharpless traces the influences of Indigenous, American, and African techniques, she reveals the hidden meaning behind everything from the proportion of ingredients to the ingredients themselves.

9. Love for the Land: Lessons from Farmers Who Persist in Place by Brooks Lamb

Author Brooks Lamb draws on in-depth interviews and personal experiences in two evolving rural communities to present a compelling narrative about the challenges and triumphs of farmers, local leaders, agricultural service providers, and land conservationists. In this captivating work, Lamb highlights the resilience and determination of these often-overlooked individuals and argues that their stories offer valuable lessons for both rural and urban communities. Through their experiences, Lamb shows readers a path forward that prioritizes the needs of people, places, and the planet.

10. On the Emergence of an Ecological Class: A Memo by Bruno Latour and Nikolaj Schultz

In this concise work of seventy-six talking points, Bruno Latour and Nikolaj Schultz argue that for the ecological movement to gain independence, it needs to articulate a narrative that acknowledges, embraces, and accurately represents its goals within social conflict. Building upon the idea of a new ecological class, this book asks: how can a self-aware ecological class emerge and take effective action to shape our collective future?

11. Re-envisioning the Anthropocene Ocean by Robin Kundis Craig

Re-envisioning the Anthropocene Ocean is a comprehensive collection of perspectives from prominent scientists, lawyers, humanists, and Indigenous leaders, all highlighting the precarious state of the ocean in the modern era. By combining new essays with historical narratives from previous ocean writers, Author Robin Kundis Craig provides a diverse and multifaceted view of the future of our planet’s oceans. With contributions from a broad range of experts, this volume is a must-read for anyone seeking to better understand the complex issues facing the world’s oceans today.

12. The Accidental Ecosystem: People and Wildlife in American Cities by Peter S. Alagona

Accidental Ecosystem: People and Wildlife in American Cities describes the transformation of cities across the United States from having scarce wildlife to becoming havens for diverse wild creatures. The author, Peter S. Alagona argues that the rise of animals in urban areas was unintentional and resulted from human actions taken without regard for the welfare of the creatures. The book covers various cities including New York City, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Pittsburgh, Austin, Miami, Chicago, Seattle, San Diego, Atlanta, Philadelphia, and Baltimore.

13. The Climate Action Handbook: A Visual Guide to 100 Climate Solutions for Everyone by Heidi Roop

This accessible handbook provides the general public with a roadmap for taking action, presenting 100 feasible ways for readers to make their lives more eco-friendly. Through this reader-friendly guide, readers gain an understanding of why and how they can contribute to addressing the challenges facing our planet’s climate.

14. The Digital Age in Agriculture by Mehmet Ozguven

Mehmet Metin Özgüven’s The Digital Age in Agriculture, equips readers with valuable insights to make informed decisions and enhance agricultural productivity. The book delves into several topics, such as precision agriculture and animal husbandry, the utilization of agricultural robots and unmanned aerial vehicles in farming, and image processing and machine vision. The Digital Age in Agriculture confronts a range of obstacles that the agriculture of today faces.

15. The Hidden Universe: Adventures in Biodiversity by Alexandre Antonelli

The Hidden Universe introduces a new voice in popular science, shedding light on the urgency of preserving and revitalizing biodiversity. Alexandre Antonelli, the science director of a prominent research organization specializing in plant and fungal sciences, delves into the intricacies of biodiversity, from genetic makeup to ecosystem functioning, and emphasizes its crucial role in mitigating the impact of climate change. Antonelli’s expertise and passion make him the ideal guide for readers seeking to understand the importance of protecting our planet and securing our future.

16. The Intersectional Environmentalist by Leah Thomas

In The Intersectional Environmentalist, prominent activist and advocate, Leah Thomas offers readers an introduction to the interconnectedness of environmentalism, racism, and privilege. The book emphasizes the need for amplifying marginalized voices in the fight to safeguard the planet. Thomas’s insightful and urgent analysis of the critical challenges facing both people and the environment underscores the need to dismantle privilege and build a future based on equity and justice.

17. The World Central Kitchen Cookbook: Feeding Humanity, Feeding Hope by Jose Andres (forthcoming September 12, 2023)

Featuring a collection of recipes designed for home cooks and accompanied by inspiring stories from chefs and local cooks who have provided meals for millions of people affected by disasters worldwide, The World Central Kitchen Cookbook: Feeding Humanity, Feeding Hope is a celebration of resilience, community, and the power of food to bring people together. The book includes a diverse range of dishes and experiences that are sure to inspire readers. By purchasing the book, readers will be supporting the emergency response efforts of World Central Kitchen, as all author proceeds will go towards the organization’s humanitarian mission.

18. US History in 15 Foods by Anna Zeide

US History in 15 Foods is a captivating exploration of 15 foods that have played significant roles in shaping the history of the United States, from pre-European colonization to the present day. Through the lens of these everyday items, such as wheat bread, peanuts, and chicken nuggets, the book provides a unique and engaging perspective on major turning points in American history. With her insightful narrative and analysis, Anna Zeide offers readers a fascinating look at the pivotal role that food has played in the making of America.

19. Vegetable Revelations: Inspiration for Produce-Forward Cooking by Steven Satterfield

In his new book, James Beard Foundation Award-winning chef Steven Satterfield set out to help readers identify the best way to prepare a range of vegetables. But as the book evolved, he writes, his eyes were opened to “new ways of cooking” and the influence of global cuisines. In Vegetable Revelations, Satterfield provides more than 150 recipes from miso pickled shiitakes and green butter bean hummus to spice-rubbed grilled corn on the cob and garam masala pumpkin pumpkins. And with each one, he helps readers think about how a food’s texture influences a consumer’s experience and how they can make the most of each part of a plant.

20. Wild by Design: The Rise of Ecological Restoration by Laura J. Martin

Wild by Design is a thought-provoking exploration of the ways in which amateur and professional ecologists, government agencies, and interest groups have come together to create an approach to environmental management that seeks to honor and preserve the agency of other species. Author Laura J. Martin demonstrates how the history of ecological restoration can provide valuable insights for shaping effective climate change policies. With its compelling message, Wild by Design is a must-read for anyone interested in environmental activism and conservation.

Articles like the one you just read are made possible through the generosity of Food Tank members. Can we please count on you to be part of our growing movement? Become a member today by clicking here.