Food Tank Memberships

Agriculture

Indigenous Peoples Hold the Past and Future of Food in Their Hands

Alejandro Argumedo

Alejandro Argumedo is Director of Programs and Andes Amazon Lead of Swift Foundation (www.swiftfoundation.org); he is a recognized indigenous peoples’ food rights activist currently acting as the international coordinator of the International Network of Mountain Indigenous Peoples (INMIP).

Previous Article
Women Reclaim Farming in Documentary “Rise, Root, Revolution!”
No Newer Articles
ft_membership
COVID-19 News From Food Tank

Never miss an article:

Sign up and join more than 350,000 Food Tank newsletter subscribers: