Food Tank Memberships

Food Heroes

Mexican Restaurant Supporting Community Through Advocacy and a Soup Kitchen

La Morada, a Mexican restaurant in the Bronx, is feeding their community while advocating for immigrants and other marginalized groups.
Gabby Lozano

Gabby Lozano is a Research and Writing Intern at Food Tank. She is currently a sophomore at New York University majoring in Global Liberal Studies with a concentration in Politics, Rights, and Development, and minoring in Food Studies. She is from Northern Virginia and in the past has worked with nonprofit and journalism organizations.

Previous Article
Second Helping Pilot Program Tests Potential for Domestic App-Based Farm Labor
No Newer Articles
ft_membership
COVID-19 News From Food Tank

Never miss an article:

Sign up and join more than 350,000 Food Tank newsletter subscribers: