Public Health

New “Rural Resilience” Course Addresses Mental Health Among Farmers

Created by both the Michigan and Illinois State University Extension Programs, the "Rural Resilience" curriculum helps participants learn to recognize signs of stress, identify effective coping strategies, respond to suicidal behavior, and connect with appropriate resources.
Francesca DiGiorgio

Francesca is a Research and Communications Intern with Food Tank. She is also a first-year Masters in Public Health candidate at Cornell University, where her degree focuses on food systems and their interactions with human, animal and environmental health. Francesca particularly enjoys working with farmers and sharing their stories with the public. In her free time, she can be found hiking, watercolor painting, convincing people to compost, and visiting the llama farm outside her hometown in Upstate New York.

