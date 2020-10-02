Food Tank Memberships

Agriculture

Niman Ranch Family Farmers Give Back to the Land and Their Community

Kimberly Behzadi

Kimberly Behzadi, MBA is a self-described food lover – but more than just a #foodie. Her interests span from food history to food advocacy specifically supporting the local food movement and eliminating food scarcity.  Her career spans plant-based milk startups to working for Mr. Peanut on the Planters brand. When she’s not working, she’s volunteering and learning about her local food advocates including the Chicago Meat Collective, Plant Chicago, and more. Her goal of 2020 is to read 45 different food-related books.

Previous Article
Food Tank’s Fall 2020 Reading List
No Newer Articles
ft_membership
Food Tank Summits - World Food Day 2020
COVID-19 News From Food Tank

Never miss an article:

Sign up and join more than 350,000 Food Tank newsletter subscribers: