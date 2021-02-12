Resetting the Food System from Farm to Fork-3

Agriculture

The Last Straw or a New Beginning?

Harpinder Sandhu

Dr Harpinder Sandhu is an Ecological Economist based at the University of South Australia and a global expert in agriculture and food systems sustainability.

Previous Article
Selling the Past as Innovation in Africa
No Newer Articles
ft_membership
REFRESH-Food-and-Tech-Policy-Platform
UN Event Series

Never miss an article:

Sign up and join more than 350,000 Food Tank newsletter subscribers: