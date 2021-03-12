Stop Food Waste 2021 Virtual Event 3

Food Literacy Center To Open a Green Cooking School for Low-Income Students in Sacramento

The Food Literacy Center will offer students hands-on cooking lessons from its new green classroom and garden in Sacramento.
Amy Martin

Amy Martin is a Research and Writing Fellow at Food Tank and freelance public relations strategist. She earned her BA in English and American literature at Middlebury College.

