Stop Food Waste 2021 Virtual Event 3

Small-Scale Farming

Million Gardens Movement Hopes to Build a Happier, Healthier World Through Home Gardening

Modern Farmer’s Frank Giustra and Big Green’s Kimbal Musk launch Million Gardens Movement to help Americans grow their own produce.
Amy Martin

Amy Martin is a Research and Writing Fellow at Food Tank and freelance public relations strategist. She earned her BA in English and American literature at Middlebury College.

Previous Article
The Future of Food @ SXSW
No Newer Articles
stop-food-waste-event
ft_membership
REFRESH-Food-and-Tech-Policy-Platform
UN Event Series

Never miss an article:

Sign up and join more than 350,000 Food Tank newsletter subscribers: