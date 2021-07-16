We Came To Dance 2021 - Edinburgh Festival Fringe

Crops and Commodities

Calling All Storytellers Passionate About Food and Climate Action

Amylark Lorwood

Amylark Lorwood is a Master of Public Health candidate at Boston University focused on Health Policy & Law and Health Communication & Promotion. Amylark is an experienced grant writer who has worked with various nonprofits for six years. Amylark is passionate about advocating for a reformed food system that protects workers, animals, and the earth’s resources.

Previous Article
Exploring the Importance and Challenges of Plant-Based Diets
No Newer Articles
Food Tank Live Tour 2021
We Came To Dance
ft_membership
REFRESH-Food-and-Tech-Policy-Platform

Never miss an article:

Sign up and join more than 350,000 Food Tank newsletter subscribers: