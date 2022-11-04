150+ speakers. 10 days. 4 food system pavilions. 1 planet to save.

This letter was featured in Food Tank’s newsletter, released weekly on Thursdays. To make sure it lands straight in your inbox and to be among the first to receive it, subscribe now by clicking here.

In just a couple days, I will be heading to Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, where Food Tank is helping co-curate programming at the United Nations Climate Change Conference, also known as COP27—or, if you want to join me and other Food Tankers, it’s #FoodCOP27.

We’re calling it #FoodCOP27 because this conference—unlike any previous UN flagship climate summit—is recognizing the power of food and food systems in addressing climate change. Until this year, there has never been a food pavilion at a UN Climate Change Conference. This week, there’ll be at least four.

Food and climate are intertwined. Food systems are responsible for nearly a third of all greenhouse gas emissions. This means that food is one of the most urgent—and most powerful—ways to address the climate crisis. Growing crops more efficiently and regeneratively, working with nature rather than against it, can help preserve habitats that naturally absorb carbon and mitigate emissions, according to the WWF. Consumption, too—choosing a diet rich in plants and slashing food loss and waste all might help cut down emissions by nearly half compared to a business-as-usual approach.

When we ignore food systems, the climate suffers. People have been spotlighting the links between food and climate for generations, and it's high time the U.N. and other organizations and governments around the globe finally recognize it, too. That's why this #FoodCOP27 is so meaningful.

One quick note: If you’ll be at COP27 in Egypt in person, we can’t wait to see you. Please email our co-founder Bernard Pollack at bernard@foodtank.com and we’ll add you to a list of specific private event invitations, receptions, dinners, and more.

A sneak peek of one of the exclusive events you can participate in: We’re co-hosting three private screenings of the documentary Food 2050 by The Rockefeller Foundation and Media RED. The film points a camera at 10 of the world’s most optimistic, audacious visionaries seeking to heal the planet and our bodies—and afterward, I’m moderating discussions with some of these innovators themselves, plus a delicious reception curated by Celebrity Chef Bobby Chin in collaboration with Resilient Cities Network, and incredible speakers including food sovereignty advocates, physicians, policymakers, and other leaders. These screenings are by invitation only, so if you’ll be at COP and want to be added to the list, let us know at bernard@foodtank.com.

Wherever you are, here’s a snapshot of some of the terrific programming from Food Tank and our friends that we hope you’ll join for FREE:

On unlocking young farmers’ potential in sustainable, climate-resilient food practices. I’m so excited to be kicking things off with this discussion at 9:00AM U.S. Eastern Time (or 4:00PM, if you’re here in Egypt) on Thursday, Nov. 10, which you can watch HERE. We’ll get to talk with Arnold Puech d’Alissac, World Farmers’ Organization (WFO); Khoushbou Sewraj, WFO; Xiye Bastida, Youth Activist + Otomi-Toltec Indigenous Community; and Aiysha Siddiqa, Pakistani Climate Justice Youth Advocate. This panel is co-presented by the U.N. FAO, The Rockefeller Foundation, and CGIAR, and I hope you’ll join us live HERE.

On valuing food and agriculture systems and creating meaningful climate/food solutions. Join us live at 8:00AM Eastern Time (that’s 3:00PM here in Egypt) on Friday, Nov. 11 HERE, along with: Zitouni Ould-Dada, U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO); Jeroom Remmers, TAPP Coalition; Roy Steiner, The Rockefeller Foundation; Helena Wright, Jeremy Coller Foundation; Mark Gough, Capitals Coalition; Jeremy Coller, Coller Capital; Gunhild Stordalen, EAT Forum; Ertharin Cousin, Food Systems for the Future; Berry Marttin, Rabobank; and I’ll be moderating. Again, grab tickets HERE, and that livestream link is HERE.

On how scalable regenerative food systems can be a climate solution, starting via livestream at 5:00AM. U.S. Eastern time (that’s 11:00AM in Egypt) on Saturday, Nov. 12. I’ll be moderating a session featuring Rt Hon Lord Benyon, U.K. Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs; Darci Vetter, The Nature Conservancy; Ezgi Barcenas, AB InBev; Marilyn Hershey, Pennsylvania Dairy Farmer; Estrella Penunia-Banzuela, Asian Farmers’ Association for Sustainable Rural Development; Purvi Mehta, The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation; and Fabio Luiz Guido, Itau Unibanco. We’ll be streaming it HERE.

On how nations can achieve both nutrient-dense food production AND climate policy goals, also on Saturday, Nov. 12—this one at 7:00AM U.S. Eastern Time (or 2:00PM in Egypt), which you can register for by CLICKING HERE.

Folks we’ll chat with include Martina Fleckenstein, WWF International; Saswati Bora, The Nature Conservancy; Sara Farley, The Rockefeller Foundation; Lee Recht, Aleph Farms; Patty Fong, Global Alliance for the Future of Food; Million Belay, AFSA; Greg Garrett, Access to Nutrition Initiative; Josephine Okojie, Food and Agriculture Writers Organisation of Nigeria; Monica Yator, Indigenous Women and Girls Initiative; Ertharin Cousin, Food Systems for the Future; David Brandes, Planetary; Jillian Semaan, Ketchum; Michelle Tigchelaar, Stanford University; Rania Al-Mashat, Government of Egypt; Hanneke Faber, Unilever; Mansi Shah, Self Employed Women’s Association; and again, I’ll be moderating. HERE’s that registration link one more time.

On both big-picture and small-scale solutions to food loss and waste, which we’ll discuss on Wednesday, Nov. 16. The discussions start at 9:30AM Egypt time—which is 2:30AM Eastern Time for any U.S.-based night owls out there—and we hope you’ll join by catching the livestream HERE.

If you join us, you’ll hear from: Pete Pearson, WWF; Lisa Moon, The Global FoodBanking Network; Oliver Camp, Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition; Keith Agoada, Producers Trust; Lasse Bruun, 50by40; Noah Nasiali-Kadima, Africa Farmers Network; Desmond Alugnoa, Green Africa Youth Organization; Sara Farley, The Rockefeller Foundation; Dana Omran, Resilient Cities Network; Paul Newnham, Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 2 Advocacy Hub; Bobby Chinn, Celebrity Chef; Earlene Cruz, Kitchen Connection; Raphaël Podselver, ProVeg International; Megan Morikawa, Iberostar Group; Richard Swannell, WRAP; Maximo Mazzocco, Eco House Global; David Jackson, Winnow; and I’ll moderate. If you’re here in Egypt with us for this panel, let us know by REGISTERING HERE.

On transforming value chains and developing inclusive and just markets, an important discussion that’ll take place at 10:00AM. Egypt time—another potentially early one; 3:00AM U.S. Eastern Time—on Thursday, Nov. 17. Join me and Didier Toubia, Aleph Farms; Estrella Penunia-Banzuela, Asian Farmers Association for Sustainable Rural Development; Chief Caleen Sisk, Winnemem Wintu Tribe; Nico Janssen, IKEA Foundation; Fabricio Muriana, Associado do Instituto Regenera; Lasse Bruun, 50by40; Brent Loken, WWF; Gunhild Stordalen, EAT Forum; Naglaa Ahmed, Egyptian Biodynamic Association; and Andrea Erickson-Quiroz, The Nature Conservancy. If you’re in Egypt, register HERE to join us at the Food Systems Pavilion.

These are just some examples of what we’re proud to co-present at COP27 along with WWF, Environmental Defense Fund, the World Farmers’ Organization, the Good Food Institute, and so many other inspirational colleagues. I hope you’ll look at Food Tank’s full event schedule draft—which is constantly evolving—HERE.

I’ll be in Egypt on behalf of not only a better food system but also you and all the Food Tankers around the globe! During COP, I’ll be sending you dispatches with sneak peeks into my notes from the day’s sessions, key quotes, articles, and more. Thank you for being a subscriber to this newsletter, and please forward this message to friends so they can participate in the global food and climate conversation at #FoodCOP27, too.

We’re only able to do programming like this because of our global family of Food Tank members. If you’re a member on your way to Egypt for COP27, be sure to let us know. Email bernard@foodtank.com to get a spot at exclusive events, and keep me in the loop at danielle@foodtank.com, too. And if you’re not yet a member, I really encourage you to join today at FoodTank.com/Join.

We can’t do what we do without YOU.

Photo courtesy of Tim Hufner, Unsplash