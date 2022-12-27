Join Food Tank

Food Tank

Three Years into the United Nations Decade of Family Farming: Lessons and Opportunities

Shelley Rose

Shelley Rose is a Research and Writing Intern at Food Tank. She earned a BA in political science and a paralegal certificate from Marist College, and is currently pursuing her Master of Food and Agriculture Law and Policy degree from Vermont Law and Graduate School. Shelley is particularly interested in the environmental and public health impacts of the food system.

Previous Article
Reforming SNAP Can Help Increase Food Access for People with Disabilities
No Newer Articles
Food Talk with Dani Nierenberg
Food Tank Nourishing America
Join Food Tank
REFRESH-Food-and-Tech-Policy-Platform

Never miss an article:

Sign up and join more than 350,000 Food Tank newsletter subscribers:

Food Tank Membership

You have Successfully Subscribed!