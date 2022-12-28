123 Food and Agriculture Organizations to Watch in 2023

Contributing authors: Amelia Keleher and Elena Seeley

The year is coming to a close, but the efforts of food and agriculture systems advocates continue to bring awareness and advocacy to some of our most pressing problems. As we look ahead to the new year, Food Tank is highlighting 123 organizations, initiatives, and movements to follow. Youth-led networks empowering the next generation of food systems leaders, food waste warriors, farmers implementing sustainable practices, and blue food advocates are all recognizing the urgency of transforming food for the better. They are calling on public and private sectors, governments, and all of us eaters around the globe to address systemic inequalities, build resilience, and invest in community-led solutions.

Here are 123 organizations striving toward more equitable and regenerative food and agriculture systems to engage with in 2023.

1. Act4Food Act4Change, International

This campaign brings together youth from around the world who are advocating for food systems change. As part of the campaign, members have developed a list of actions and are asking governments and businesses to take action to build more inclusive and nourishing food systems.

2. AFarmers, Africa

Founded by farmer Noah Nasiali-Kadima, AFarmers is a community of African Farmers working to improve farmers’ livelihoods. AFarmers also seeks to address food security throughout the continent by implementing innovative training models that empower farmers by helping them acquire knowledge and grow profits.

3. African Population and Health Research Center (APHRC), Kenya

Based in Nairobi, Kenya, APHRC is a research institution and think tank with the goal of bringing independent evidence to the forefront of decisions supporting improved growth and development in the region. They are also behind the project Restoring Nairobi to “A Place of Cool Waters, which looks to empower women, scale agroecological farming practices, and create a people-centered food system.

4. Alliance of Bioversity International & Center for Tropical Agriculture (CIAT), International

A part of CGIAR, this global organization is delivering research-based solutions that harness the power of agricultural biodiversity. Their work tackles four key challenges: the climate crisis, biodiversity loss, environmental degradation, and malnutrition.

5. Alliance for Food Sovereignty in Africa (AFSA), Africa

AFSA brings together African farmers’ organizations, NGO networks, consumer movements in Africa as well as international organizations, and individuals who are committed to promoting food sovereignty and agroecology in Africa. AFSA was also part of a group that requested that USAID redirect funds to agroecology, rather than continue to support the Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa (AGRA). “Africa is not a monoculture,” writes Million Belay, General Coordinator for AFSA, “and we do not want it to become one.”

6. Ardi Ardak, Lebanon

Ardi Ardak—which translates to my land, your land in Arabic—is a grassroots national food security initiative working to revive the Lebanese food system through projects that foster agricultural self-sufficiency. The initiative is a collaboration among The Environment and Sustainable Development Unit at the American University of Beirut, the Lebanese League for Women in Business, the Food Heritage Foundation, and Zico House.

7. Asian Farmers Association for Sustainable Rural Development (AFA), Asia

The AFA initiative brings together small-scale farmers, fishers, Indigenous peoples, forest users, herders, and pastoralists in rural Asia. AFA seeks to empower these stakeholders, by promoting land tenure rights, diversifying farming systems and practices, building and strengthening family farmers’ cooperatives and their enterprises, and advocating for equitable treatment of producers. The Association also works with youth to build interest and skills around sustainable, resilient agriculture.

8. Big Green, United States

Big Green, started by chef, restaurateur, and advocate Kimbal Musk offers educational resources, grants, and more to encourage people to grow food. “Planting a seed is an act of hope for a brighter tomorrow,” says Musk. Big Green DAO, one of his latest initiatives, is a nonprofit led decentralized autonomous organization (DAO), which is designed to democratize and decentralize grantmaking for food and gardening organizations in the U.S.

9. Beans Is How, International

The goal of the Beans Is How campaign is to show how increasing bean consumption around the world can contribute to a healthier, fairer, more resilient food system and help achieve SDG2, which aims to end hunger in all its forms by 2030. “If we collectively focus on this one product that we know is good for us, we can really make a difference,” says Sam Kass, former White House Chef and Senior Policy Advisor for Nutrition as well as a Bean Champion for the Campaign. BiH hopes to double global bean consumption by 2028.

10. Better Soil, Better Lives, sub-Saharan Africa

The Better Soils, Better Lives initiative, started by Roland Bunch, was founded to address the worsening droughts caused by the deterioration of soil quality. They hope to double the agricultural productivity of 70 percent of sub-Saharan farmers in 20 years. Bunch promotes the use of green manure/cover crops to restore soil health and increase yields, even during periods of drought.

11. Black Farmer Fund, United States

A community investment fund that aggregates and redistributes the wealth of social impact investors, Black Farmers Fund provides grants and loans to Black farmers and food businesses in New York. Their goal is to build resilient Black food economies. Through this work, the Fund seeks to repair Black communities’ relationships with food. “Black Farmer Fund seeks to provide an alternative way for community-driven Black farmers and food businesses in New York to access capital that is non-extractive, culturally-relevant, and governed by other Black farmers and food business owners,” says Olivia Watkins, President of the Fund.

12. Blue Food Assessment (BFA), International

The BFA was launched in 2019 to bring blue foods to the forefront of policy discussions at the 2021 U.N. Food Systems Summit. They are a joint initiative of the Stockholm Resilience Centre, the Center for Ocean Solutions and Center on Food Security and the Environment at Stanford University and EAT. Healthy marine ecosystems are “a vital part of meeting the goals for nutrition, food security, livelihoods, and justice” across the broader food system, says Jim Leape, Co-Director of Stanford’s Center for Ocean Solutions.

13. Brave Noise, United States

Brave Noise is a global collaborative effort to provide inclusive and safe environments for everyone in the beer industry. They currently work with more than 275 breweries in Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the U.S., and the UK as well as homebrewers. They are also in the process of involving beer drinkers and bars. Originally launched as a short-term project, they are continuing to expand the scope of their work. “The only way to move forward and to create real change,” Brave Noise Co-Founder Brienne Allan says, “is by bringing in more women, non-binary, BIPOC, and LGBTQIA+ into leadership and decision-making roles.”

14. Bread for the World, United States

The faith-based organization Bread for the World calls on U.S. policymakers to end hunger. Guided by Christian values, they believe that it is essential to speak out and encourage the government to take action. They are also behind the Alliance to End Hunger, which they established in 2021 to bring together secular and faith organizations to promote food security.

15. California Food Justice Collaborative (CFJC), United States

CFJC is working to build a more equitable food system by centering the leadership of farmers of color and challenging the forces of racism and other forms of oppression. In 2017, CFJC advocated for and helped pass the Farmer Equity Act, adding a definition of a Socially Disadvantaged Farmer and Rancher to the California Food and Agriculture Code.

16. Center for International Forestry Research and World Agroforestry (CIFOR-ICRAF), International

CIFOR-ICRAF is a research institute that brings together governments, academia, civil society, and private companies to address deforestation and biodiversity loss, the climate crisis, unsustainable food systems, unsustainable supply and value chains, and extreme inequality. The institute also works to build more sustainable supply and value chains and address extreme inequality.

17. Chef Ann Foundation, United States

The Chef Ann Foundation is committed to helping schools around the country serve nutritious meals to their students. Through their Get Schools Cooking program—a three-year program that helps schools transition from a heat-and-serve operation to scratch-cooked meals—the nonprofit has reached 241 schools and 75,788 children. They have also worked with the Rocky Mountain Tribal Leadership Council to expand culturally-relevant meals in schools for Native students.

18. Cooking for Salud, United States

Cooking for Salud is a bilingual English and Spanish nutrition education and behavior modification program. Part of the California-based Olivewood Gardens & Learning Center, the program teaches participants how to make changes at home that will improve their families’ health outcomes. Once women finish the program, they become known as Kitchenistas and actively engage with their community to promote healthy, sustainable food systems.

19. Crop Trust, International

By helping farmers cope with the changing climate, Crop Trust is on a mission to ensure food and nutrition security. Crop Trust was established in 2004 by the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization and Bioversity International on behalf of the CGIAR, with the goal of sustainably supporting a global system for the conservation and use of crop diversity.

20. Deep Medicine Circle, United States

“The industrial, capitalist food system has created more food on planet Earth than ever before,” says Dr. Rupa Marya, a physician, author, and the Executive Director of the Deep Medicine Circle, “and there are more people going hungry than ever before.” The Deep Medicine Circle is led by a collective of women of color. They work to repair the harms committed by colonialism through food, medicine, stories, restoration, and learning. This work includes restoring relationships between Indigenous and non-Indigenous people and returning land to Indigenous peoples.

21. Diversity Dietetics, United States

The field of dietetics is predominantly white. Diversify Dietetics is working to change that by bringing together students, professionals, and educators who are committed to creating opportunities to encourage a more diverse field of dietetics and nutrition. They do this through scholarships and grants, mentorship programs, application support, and educational resources.

22. Dreaming Out Loud, United States

Based in Washington D.C., Dreaming Out Loud is an urban farm established in 2009 by Christopher Bradshaw. The farm works to build racial and economic justice in the nation’s capital by uplifting Black farmers and entrepreneurs in the food industry. The organization sees the food system as a powerful tool of resistance, resilience, and advocacy for structural change.

23. Drylands Farmer Research Network (FRN), Kenya

Formed in 2014 as a community-led effort to promote food systems transformation and climate adaptation, the Drylands FRN is part of the McKnight Foundation’s global Collaborative Crop Research Program (CCRP). The team adopted integrated Gully Rehabilitation Trusts (GRTs), a group of 385 households spread across five soil and water conservation groups, to address gully erosion.

24. EAT Forum, International

EAT is a global nonprofit and science-based global platform working toward food system transformation. They regularly organize events and have cultivated partnerships with a range of foundations, academic institutions, organizations and companies that provide strategic advice, knowledge, and financial support. They are also a convener of the Good Food Finance Network.

25. Ecdysis Foundation, United States

Founded in 2016, the Ecdysis Foundation seeks to apply science to highlight issues within the current food system and build more sustainable and regenerative systems. Through the 1,000 Farms Initiative, the Foundation is working to promote regenerative agriculture systems on farms throughout the U.S. “We need to be there for producers that are interested in changing,” says Jonathan Lundgren, Director of the Foundation.

26. Environmental Defense Fund (EDF), International

EDF brings together over 1,000 scientists and lawyers with the goal of protecting the environment. In 28 countries the Fund works on issues that range from overfishing and food contaminants to pollution from the oil and gas industry. Through strategic partnerships, scientific and economic research, and advocacy, EDF is committed to strengthening laws and policies that protect the environment and improve public health.

27. European Food Banks Federation (FEBA), Europe

Founded in 2018 and based in Brussels, FEBA is a nonprofit organization operating in Europe that seeks to prevent food waste and assist people who are food insecure. FEBA works with 330 food banks in 29 countries throughout Europe. In response to the war in Ukraine, they played a critical role in recovering and delivering food and personal hygiene products throughout Ukraine and in nearby countries including Hungary, Moldova, Poland, and Romania.

28. FAIRR Initiative, International

FAIRR is an investor network that targets Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) risks in the global food sector. They take three approaches to this work: a protein producer index, a sustainable proteins hub, and a climate risk tool. Thanks in part to their advocacy work, the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization recently announced that they will develop a plan to address greenhouse gas emissions associated with food and agriculture systems.

29. Farm Labor Organizing Committee (FLOC), United States

A farm worker labor union, FLOC came to life under the leadership of Baldemar Velásquez. What began as a small group of farm workers in northwest Ohio has since grown to include thousands of workers around the country. They believe that farm workers need a voice in the decisions that affect them, and all parties should be brought to the table to address industry wide problems. “Many of you are involved in advocacy groups but you need to partner with groups that are the recipients of your support.” Velaszques says, “Because they need to get up and rise up and start demanding these things for themselves.”

30. Farmers Market Coalition, United States

The Farmers Market Coalition works to strengthen farmers markets in the U.S. to benefit farmers, consumers, and communities. The Coalition recently worked with Black food systems leaders to release an anti-racism toolkit intended to help market managers make their spaces more welcoming to all.

31. Fed By Blue, United States

Fed By Blue seeks to highlight the importance of blue foods in a sustainable food system. They believe that blue foods are critical to addressing nutrition equity, protecting oceans and waterways, improving biodiversity, and boosting the productivity of fisheries, while mitigating the impacts of the climate crisis. “Worldwide demand for fish is increasing every year…We simply need to be smarter about the way we use this resource,” writes Jennifer Bushman, Co-Founder of Fed By Blue. “The oceans have an incredible way of rebounding when balanced fishery and aquaculture management is put in place.”

32. FIG, United States

In New York City, FIG wants to transform food systems through knowledge sharing and mutual aid. They deliver fresh produce to community members, run a study group, and operate farm field trips. In 2023, they plan to launch culinary workshops in partnership with two local organizations, Black Trans Liberation (BTL) and TG.

33. First Nations Development Institute, United States

Through direct financial grants, technical assistance and training, and advocacy, the First Nations Development Institute aims to improve economic conditions for Native Americans. Specific programs include providing access to nourishing native foods and providing financial and technical assistance to support Native ecological land stewardship.

34. Food 4 Farmers, Latin America

Food 4 Farmers supports coffee-growing communities in Latin America by helping them strengthen food systems, promote sustainable farming practices, diversify livelihoods, and cultivate local leadership. To date, the organization has secured a 41 percent increase in income among beekeepers in Mexico. They have also addressed 40 percent of the food security gap in Nicaragua and achieved a 30 percent reduction in months of food insecurity experienced in Colombia.

35. Food and Land Use Coalition (FOLU), International

FOLU is a global coalition that takes an evidence-based approach to food systems change, while incorporating diverse opinions and approaches. By building platforms that support research analysis and develop tools for stakeholders, FOLU empowers people to change their food systems on the ground.

36. Food Chain Workers Alliance, United States

The Food Chain Workers Alliance advocates for better working conditions, documentation status, and pay for workers across the food chain, with the goal of building a more equitable food system for workers. The Alliance works with 34 members who represent over 375,000 food workers in the U.S. and Canada.

37. Food Recovery Network, United States

Food Recovery Network is a student-led movement that fights waste on college campuses to combat food insecurity across the country. Founded in 2011 by four students at the University of Maryland, the Network now operates on 187 campuses in 46 states. Since its start, they have recovered more than 494,000 kilograms of food and donated 9 million meals.

38. Food Research and Action Center (FRAC), United States

FRAC is working to improve the nutrition, health, and well-being of people struggling against poverty-related hunger in the U.S. They do this through advocacy, strategic partnerships, and by working to develop bold policy solutions. Their strategic plan focuses on strengthening federal nutrition programs, maximizing available benefits, addressing racial inequities, reducing poverty and addressing other root causes of hunger, and supporting their national network of advocates.

39. Food Systems for the Future (FSF), International

Founded by Ertharin Cousin, FSF’s mission is to address malnutrition in underserved and low-income communities. In addition to working with Black and Latinx communities in the U.S., FSF also operates in sub-Saharan Africa. They invest in and provide market-driven food and agriculture enterprises to sustainably, and profitably improve nutrition outcomes.

40. FoodPrint, United States

FoodPrint helps guide consumers who want to make environmentally responsible choices in their food purchasing. They provide a range of resources on how to cook, shop, and dine out sustainably, as well as suggestions on how to grow food and compost. They also provide reports on the footprints of sectors including alternative meat, aquaculture, and pork.

41. From Farms to Incubators, United States

Founded by Amy Wu and led by a group of women entrepreneurs, From Farm to Incubators highlights the stories of women innovators, especially women of color, in agricultural technology. They highlight stories through books, film, and portraits. They have also developed an online directory of notable innovators in agritech.

42. FromSoil2Soil, United States

FromSoil2Soul recognizes that the rate of burnout in the U.S. is creeping upward and seeks to address this by reconnecting people with the Earth. Taking an ecotherapy approach, the organization’s courses teach participants about gardening, food preservation, herbal remedies, seeds, and composting.

43. Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN), International

GAIN works to advance nutrition outcomes by improving the consumption of safe, nutritious food. Their programs help to carry out large scale food fortification, support small- and medium-sized enterprises, shape markets to encourage healthy and sustainable diets, and more. They also helped to establish the Initiative on Nutrition and Climate Change (I-CAN), which aims to accelerate transformative action at the intersection of climate and nutrition. “Climate and health go together; nutrition is a really important bridge between the two. We need to bring these two worlds together,” Lawrence Haddad, Executive Director for GAIN tells Food Tank.

44. Global Alliance for the Future of Food, International

Guided by seven key principles, the Global Alliance for the Future of Food brings together philanthropic foundations committed to transforming global food and agriculture systems. To accomplish this, the Alliance develops research and tools to support food systems change, convenes key stakeholders, and connects global and local knowledge systems.

45. Global FoodBanking Network, International

An international nonprofit working to address hunger on a global scale, the Global FoodBanking Network works in over 40 countries. The organization partners with food banks, many of which are implementing new models of food distribution that are mindful of clients’ agency and dignity. These local organizations are encouraging knowledge sharing, promoting food safety, and building capacity in the fight to end hunger.

46. Global Seafood Alliance, United States

The Global Seafood Alliance strives to advance responsible seafood practices around the world. In addition to engaging in education and advocacy, the Alliance is also behind the Best Aquaculture Practices (BAP) and Best Seafood Practices (BSP) certification programs. These certifications help consumers choose seafood products that are better for both people and the environment.

47. Good Food Finance Network (GFFN), International

Building on the outcomes of the finance lever of the U.N. Food Systems Summit, the GFFN serves as a platform for finance leaders to advance food systems transformation. “Too often we look at the policies that are necessary, the government interventions that are required without looking at the investments that are required from the private sector,” says Erthartin Cousin, CEO and Founder of Food Systems for the Future, one of the conveners of the Network. The GFFN aims to develop commitments from financial institutions, governments, and the private sector to drive action.

48. Good Food Fund (GFF), China

A special fund under the China Biodiversity Conservation and the Green Development Foundation, GFF focuses on facilitating a shift in food production, distribution, and consumption patterns. GFF Is behind a vision that aims to increase the diversity of foods available to Beijing residents, develop community-based markets that are entirely plant-based, and develop a Good Food Hub within every market to ensure food access.

49. Good Food Institute, United States

According to the U.N. global meat consumption is projected to double by 2050. The Good Food Institute hopes to change this by encouraging eaters to rethink consumption patterns and adopt more protein alternatives. They do this through knowledge sharing, policy advocacy, and finding market opportunities for these products.

50. Green Africa Youth Organization, Africa

The youth-led Green Africa youth Organization hopes to provide solutions to pressing environmental issues through youth empowerment, skills development, and education. Their Sustainable Community Project in Ghana is the first community-led, circular economy waste management project in the country.

51. H3irloom Food Group, United States

Chefs Tonya and David Thomas created H3irloom Food Group to honor and uplift the Black food narrative. Based in Baltimore, Maryland, the 100 percent Black-owned company uses their catering, pop ups, and other dining experiences to educate others about the story behind their meals and promote sustainability. “Maryland has an incredibly rich history…in food, in agriculture, and we want to make sure that we acknowledge that,” says David Thomas.

52. Harlem Grown, United States

Based in the neighborhood of Harlem in New York City, this nonprofit organization brings hands-on education in urban farming, sustainability, and nutrition to youth. Harlem Grown’s mission is to inspire the next generation to lead healthy lives. They currently have more than a dozen urban agricultural facilities, ranging from hydroponic greenhouses to soil-based farms.

53. Harvard Law School Food Law and Policy Clinic (FLPC), United States

The FLPC provides students with hands-on experience in food law and policy with the goal of addressing the health, environmental, and economic impacts of the food system. Together with the Global FoodBanking Network, they are developing the Global Food Donation Policy Atlas, which examines country-specific food donation laws and provides recommendations to strengthen food recovery efforts.

54. Healthy Living Coalition, United States

Founded by WeightWatchers International, the Healthy Living Coalition brings together companies and nonprofits working to break down barriers to nutrition security. Thanks in part to the advocacy efforts of the Coalition and their partners, Congress successfully passed the Food Donation Improvement Act, a piece of legislation that will make it easier for businesses to redirect surplus food to those in need.

55. HEAL Food Alliance, United States

Operating from the belief that food is a powerful tool of connection, HEAL Food Alliance is working to build a more sustainable and equitable food system. The coalition is composed of 55 organizations dedicated to changing the current extractive model of food and farming systems. HEAL’s School of Political Leadership, a six-month program, supports the development of food and farm justice leaders. “Our food system is rooted in slavery and rooted in systemic racism,” Jose Oliva, Campaigns Director for HEAL, tells Food Tank, “and that leads to this devaluement of the work itself.”

56. Hunter College NYC Food Policy Center, United States

Through research, policy analysis, and education, Hunter College NYC Food Policy Center seeks to prevent diet-related illnesses and promote food security in New York City and other urban areas. The Center also promotes food justice and advocates for food policy change in NYC and other urban areas.

57. Independent Restaurant Coalition (IRC), United States

Founded in 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the IRC launched to keep independent bars and restaurants afloat. The group believes that by coming together to advocate for the needs of small businesses, they will be able to affect legislation change. While the Coalition currently focuses on securing relief for restaurants, chef Andrew Zimmern says they eventually hope to expand their impact through new projects.

58. Instituto Ouro Verde, Brazil

A Brazilian NGO, Instituto Ouro Verde is committed to protecting the environment and improving the livelihoods of small-scale farmers in deforested areas. The Institute launched a digital AmazonPasto platform that helps users access and share information about species that are beneficial for silvo-pastoral agriculture systems.

59. Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture (IICA), International

With member states throughout the Americas and the Caribbean, IICA has four strategic objectives. They strive to increase the contributions of the agricultural sector to develop economic growth and sustainable development; support the wellbeing of rural communities, improve international and regional trade for countries in the region, and increase the resilience of rural areas and agri-food systems.

60. International Center for Biosaline Agriculture (ICBA), International

Based in the United Arab Emirates, ICBA works in more than 40 countries to develop agricultural solutions in regions facing biophysical and socioeconomic constraints. These areas face challenges including low soil fertility, water scarcity, steep terrain, and restrictive land tenure. ICBA combines the use of high and low technologies with education and capacity building to support local food production.

61. International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), International

IFAD invests in rural people to increase their food security, improve nutrition, and support their livelihoods. They see small-scale agriculture as central to their development model and seek to connect farmers, and poor communities to markets and services. Since they began their work in 1978, IFAD’s projects have reached an estimated 518 million people. “Giving women access to finance to obtain high-quality inputs and training to improve agronomic practices, will not only create opportunities for women to increase production, processing, and sales but also improve household level dietary diversity and nutrition,” Phillip Baumgartner, Country Director for Lesotho at IFAD, tells Food Tank.

62. International Panel of Experts on Sustainable Food Systems (IPES-Food), International

Since 2015, IPES-Food has brought together an international group of researchers to inform the debate on global food systems reform. Their recent reports cover topics including competing frameworks of food systems models, the effects of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on global food prices, and the politics of protein. “Getting food systems on the global agenda isn’t enough,” authors of the recent “Smoke & Mirrors” report write. “We must ensure inclusive global processes based on a shared understanding of food system transformation and a comprehensive (socially and environmentally) sustainable food system vision.”

63. Islamic Food and Nutrition Council of America (IFANCA), International

Founded as a nonprofit in 1982, IFANCA is a third-party halal certifying body dedicated to addressing food and health security in the Muslim community and beyond. As part of their work to fight food insecurity, the Council works with schools and colleges around the country to help expand access to halal options for students. They also advocate for policy change at the local, state, and national level.

64. James Beard Foundation, United States

The James Beard Foundation works to celebrate American food culture while pushing for new and better standards in the restaurant industry to ensure everyone has the opportunity to thrive. The organization recently celebrated the 10th anniversary of their Chef Bootcamp for Policy and Change, which helps chefs to advocate for better food systems.

65. Johns Hopkins Center for a Livable Future, United States

Operating out of the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, the Center for a Livable Future has worked for 25 years to change food systems and protect the public’s health. Their issue areas include food systems and urbanization, strengthening food system resilience, reducing food waste, food equity, food animal production, and food policy and governance.

66. Justicia for Migrant Workers, Canada

A volunteer-run political collective, Justicia for Migrant Workers promotes the rights of migrant farm workers and farm workers without formal immigration status in Canada. They create spaces where workers can organize and have their concerns heard without losing work or putting themselves at risk for deportation.

67. Kitchen Connection Alliance, International

To help cultivate the next generation of food systems champions, the Kitchen Connection Alliance offers events, provides educational materials, and encourages in-person advocacy. With support from the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization, they recently released The Cookbook in Support of the United Nations: For People and Planet. The cookbook features recipes from 75 farmers, chefs, activists that celebrate diversity and sustainability. “The culinary world has a tremendous power to break down barriers and bring us all to the table,” the Alliance’s Founder Earlene Cruz tells Food Tank. “Once we’re together, these vehicles are powerful tools to help us change our world for the better.”

68. La Canasta Campesina, El Salvador

An organic farm cooperative in El Salvador, La Canasta Campesina wants to address the country’s aging farmer population by encouraging young people to pursue careers in agriculture. Their training programs, workshops, and scholarships provide youth with opportunities to develop their skills and leadership abilities and advance their education.

69. La Via Campesina, International

La Via Campesina is an international movement fighting for peasant’s rights, food sovereignty, land, climate and environmental justice, and a way of living beyond capitalism. La Via Campesina works with 182 organizations in 81 countries, and with over 200 million peasants around the world.

70. Lagos Food Bank Initiative, Nigeria

The Lagos Food Bank Initiative is the largest hunger relief nonprofit in Nigeria. They recently collaborated with the Harvard Law School Food Law and Policy Clinic and Global FoodBanking Network to develop recommendations to help Nigeria simultaneously reduce hunger and cut food loss and waste.

71. LIFE Programme, Europe

By adopting nature-positive practices, olive producers participating in the Olivares Vivos project have the potential to increase biodiversity and farmers’ profits. The project was part of Europe’s LIFE Programme and is coordinated by the nonprofit SEO Birdlife. As a result of the regenerative agricultural practices implemented on olive groves, bee populations increased by 47 percent and the number of species of woody plants increased by 172 percent.

72. Loiter, United States

In East Cleveland, Ohio, Loiter wants to develop successful, community-owned businesses. The nonprofit, started by chef and food waste warrior Ismail Samad, provides local residents with the resources needed to embark on an entrepreneurial path. “There’s so much untapped talent in this community, there are so many undervalued resources,” says Samad. Since launching their first phase, the nonprofit has brought food trucks and pop-up shops to Loiter’s premises.

73. Longo Maï, Costa Rica

A village and agricultural cooperative in Costa Rica, Longo Maï, defends the land and water for its local community. More than half of the village’s land is designated as a wildlife refuge, while residents use the other half to cultivate crops for their consumption. They are also organizing to protect their land from the expansion of pineapple plantations.

74. MENA Youth Network, Middle East and North Africa

Youth4Climate, a global initiative empowering young leaders, created the MENA Youth Network to bring together youth from the Middle East/North Africa (MENA) region. By uniting advocates, they are fighting for a greener world that better serves both people and the planet.

75. Feeding Change, International

A program of the Milken Institute, Feeding Change focuses on improving nutrition, increasing equity, and promoting sustainability in the food system. They bring together global CEOs, entrepreneurs, investors and philanthropists, policymakers, and academics to host conversations around innovations that can accelerate action. Their Food Is Medicine (FIM) Task Force leverages research and thought leadership to promote nutritional security, integrate FIM into policy and finance, and catalyze food systems change.

76. MwAPATA Institute, Malawi

An agricultural policy think tank, the MwAPATA Institute engages with government leaders, the private sector, and civil society actors to support policy analysis, outreach, and coordination as well as capacity building. Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the Institute released a policy brief that recommended actions the Malawian government should take to mitigate the impact of supply chain shocks and outlined opportunities for growth.

77. National Black Food & Justice Alliance (NBFJA), United States

Representing urban and rural farmers across the U.S., the NBFJA is working on protecting Black-owned land and advancing Black food sovereignty. The coalition recently announced the launch of the Lola Hampton-Frank Pinder Agroecology Center in Florida, which will support the training and education of Black farmers.

78. National Young Farmers Coalition (NYFC) , United States

The NYFC is working to empower a new generation of farmers. “The next generation in agriculture needs federal policy support to keep growing healthy food for their communities through a pandemic, and to access the land, water, and other essentials they need to survive in this challenging industry,” says Policy Campaigns Co-Director for NYFC Vanessa Garcia Polanco. The organization recently released the results of the latest National Young Farmer Survey, which finds that young farmers are motivated by environmental conservation and social justice, yet still face major barriers including student loan debt and land access.

79. Niman Ranch Next Generation Foundation, United States

To help encourage a new generation of farmers, Niman Ranch created the Niman Ranch Next Generation Foundation. Through grants that help the children of farmers and ranchers further their education, the Foundation is working to help young people enter careers in agriculture.

80. Ohio Food Policy Network, United States

This grassroots network envisions a food system for Ohio that is sustainable, healthy, equitable, resilient, and accessible. Their policy agenda focuses on four areas: local farms, access and education, infrastructure, and institutions that can create and expand markets for local foods. The Network helped to organize the official North America Celebration for World Food Day 2022 alongside The Ohio State University, the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization, U.N. Environment Programme, and Food Tank.

81. One Step Closer, United States

One Step Closer is a community of businesses taking action to build a more regenerative world. They launched their Zero Waste Campaign in 2022 to raise awareness of the need to eliminate single use plastics from products and their OSC Packaging Collaborative focuses on compostable packaging solutions.

82. Plastic Pollution Coalition, United States

A nonprofit communications and advocacy organization, Plastic Pollution Coalition collaborates with organizations, businesses, and individuals from around the world. Their mission is to create a more just, equitable, and regenerative world free of plastic pollution and its toxic impacts. One way they hope to do this is by removing single use plastics from movies and television shows. “How much can we pull so that we’re not consistently normalizing plastic pollution and plastic waste on the screen?” asks actress and activist Alysia Reiner.

83. Project Drawdown, United States

Project Drawdown serves as a leading resource for climate solutions, identifying strategies to reduce global levels of greenhouse gas emissions. Their Solutions Library outlines resources for a variety of sectors, including food, agriculture, and land use. They encourage stakeholders in the sector to address waste and diets, protect ecosystems, and shift agriculture practices to build a more sustainable world.

84. ProVeg International, International

By 2040, the food awareness organization ProVeg hopes to reduce the global consumption of animals by 50 percent. They have received the U.N.’s Momentum for Change Award and at U.N. Climate Change Conference (COP27) served as a key organizer of the Food4Climate Pavilion. Listen to Raphael Podselver of ProVeg discuss their work here.

85. Queer Food Foundation (QFF) , United States

By bringing together a collective of queer folks engaged throughout the food system, QFF serves as a resource and platform – while also promoting, protecting, and funding food spaces for LGBTQAI+ communities. As part of this work, the Foundation is committed to increasing representation of queer folks in discussions about food systems and the food industry. “We want to start bringing people together in person,” QFF Founding Board Member Vanessa Parish says. “[We want to go to] different states, regions, and cities with events around the country so that people can meet and support right in their local communities.”

86. Re:wild, United States

Re:wild brings together Indigenous peoples, local communities, influential leaders, nonprofits, governments, companies, and the public, to protect biodiversity. This includes working on Indigenous land rights, addressing wildlife crime, and restoring ecosystems in several key biodiversity regions around the world. To this end, they partner with college students to help them reimagine their campuses with a focus on climate resilience.

87. ReFED, United States

ReFED works to end food loss and waste from across the U.S. food system using data-driven solutions. In the last year, they have relaunched a digital database to monitor policies pertaining to food waste prevention, recovery, and recycling and introduced a new tool to track capital investments in food waste reduction. “While we still have a long way to go in terms of reaching food waste reduction goals,” says Alejandro Enamorado Capital, Innovation & Engagement Manager at ReFED, “we’re starting to see progress… [and] we’re excited by what we’re seeing.”

88. Regenerate America, United States

The nonprofit Kiss the Ground launched Regenerate America to include more resources for regenerative agriculture in the 2023 Farm Bill. Through the widespread adoption of these practices, this coalition of farmers, businesses, and nonprofits believes that it’s possible to improve food and water security while strengthening climate resilience.

89. reNature, International

reNature is on a mission to support and scale regenerative agriculture around the globe. Projects range from developing an agroforestry educational center in Arpen, Mexico to scaling agroecological practices on a community plot in Khetee, India. In 2022, they launched their 2% for the Planet campaign, which aims to reach 2 percent of the world’s farmers and regenerate 2 percent of all farmland.

90. Refresh Working Group, United States

By bringing together food, agriculture, and technology experts, the Refresh Working Group advocates for the responsible use of technology and data in the U.S. food system. They help to educate policymakers, advocate for policy changes, and empower those working in agriculture, food, and public health to promote the positive application of data-driven technologies.

91. Resilient Cities Network, International

The Resilient Cities Network helps its 98 member cities develop holistic resilience by focusing on three priority areas: Climate Resilient Cities, Circular Cities, and Equitable Cities. The Network’s Urban Eats campaign helps cities develop circular food systems that feed all residents while reducing waste.

92. Sahrawi Agricultural Training and Experimentation Center (CEFA), International

For more than 50 years, CEFA has worked to help lift rural families out of poverty through sustainable development. Alongside the World Food Programme and Triangle Génération Humanitaire (TGH), CEFA helped launch the world’s first fish farm in a refugee camp in Algeria. The farm was developed to increase access to protein and increase economic autonomy, particularly among local women and youth.

93. Scaling Up Nutrition (SUN) Movement, International

By fostering multi-holder collaboration, the SUN Movement—representing 65 countries—is working to end malnutrition. The Movement looks to scale up and invest in country-specific interventions that address the specific needs of a region. In 2022, they launched their first official youth network in Côte d’Ivoire to engage and mobilize more young people. “I’m always hopeful,” says Gerda Verburg, Coordinator of the SUN Movement, “because being pessimistic is not an option.”

94. SDG2 Advocacy Hub, International

The SDG2 Advocacy Hub brings together NGOs, advocacy groups, civil society, the private sector, and UN agencies to coordinate global campaigning and advocacy. The Hub’s goal is to achieve Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 2: End hunger, achieve food security and improved nutrition, and promote sustainable agriculture by 2030.

95. SEKEM, Egypt

SEKEM is a biodynamic farm founded by the late Dr. Ibrahim Abouleish in 1977. SEKEM has since evolved to include a university, school, vocational training center, and medical center. SEKEM’s multiple companies sell produce, herbs and spices, organic textiles, and natural medicines and healthcare products, which are sold throughout Egypt and Europe.

96. Self Employed Women’s Association (SEWA), India

Representing more than 2 million poor, self-employed women workers from the informal economy, SEWA is the largest Central Trade union. Their goal is to help women across 125 trades achieve economic, food, and social security and develop autonomy at the individual and community levels. In the food sector, SEWA is empowering women and supporting their livelihoods by encouraging them to grow and re-incorporate nutrient-rich, traditional foods.

97. Sicangu Food Sovereignty Initiative (SFSI), United States

A nonprofit serving the Sicangu Lakota Oyate, SFSI is working to build community-driven food systems grounded in Lakota values. They run a farm, a harvest market, and oversee a foodways project to revive and preserve traditional Lakota food knowledge and practices. “I honestly believe our best days aren’t behind us,” says Matte Wilson, an enrolled citizen of the Rosebud Sioux Tribe and Director of SFSI. “They’re ahead of us.”

98. Soul Fire Farm, United States

An Afro-Indigenous centered community farm, Soul Fire Farm seeks to cultivate food sovereignty while dismantling racism and colonialism. By drawing on ancestral knowledge and bringing diverse communities together, Soul Fire Farm provides a space for the next generation of activist-farmers to learn how to care for the earth.

99. Southeastern African American Farmers’ Organic Network (SAAFON), United States

Since 2006, SAAFON has worked in the Southeastern United States to strengthen the collective power of Black farmers striving to build an alternative food system. Through their three-tiered approach, they help meet the needs of individual farmers, activate connections across their network, and drive systems change and movement building.

100. Starbucks Workers United, United States

With the support of Workers United Upstate, Starbucks Workers United has helped over 250 stores unionize to make their workplaces safer and more equitable. “We’re not just fighting for ourselves, we’re fighting for a better working class,” says Nikki Taylor, a member of the Memphis 7—a group of Starbucks employees fired for attempting to form a union. Organizers have called on their employers to provide workers with a voice in setting organization policies, improve health and safety protocols, offer fair wages, and more. Watch members of the Memphis 7 speak about their experience at SXSW 2022 here.

101. Swette Center for Sustainable Food Systems (at Arizona State University), United States

The Swette Center for Sustainable Food Systems works to develop innovative ideas and solutions to the challenges facing food and agriculture systems. Their work focuses on issues ranging from water and energy use to the livelihoods of farmers and others working in the sector. In partnership with the Natural Resources Defense Council and Californians for Pesticide Reform, the Swette Center recently put out a report outlining opportunities to expand organic agriculture through the 2023 Farm Bill. “Expanding organic agriculture is an investment in our future, one that could ultimately produce significant returns,” says Kathleen Merrigan, Executive Director for the Swette Center.

102. Swipe Out Hunger, United States

Founded by a group of friends at the University of California Los Angeles, Swipe Out Hunger works to address food insecurity among college students. They work by developing on-campus solutions to help students in need access food, scaling their work through community building, and advocating for policy solutions.

103. The Cook’s Nook, United States

Based in Austin, Texas, The Cook’s Nook works to promote and advance food access, equity, security, and sustainability through food and nutrition services. The Cook’s Nook also provides packaged, ready-to-eat meals with the goal of expanding access to affordable, fresh food by providing organizations with healthier choices for their clients and customers.

104. The Nature Conservancy (TNC), International

TNC strives to build a world where people and natural ecosystems thrive. Among their top priorities is sustainably providing food and water to the growing population. TNC is working to achieve this goal through new and better managed protected areas, sustainable fishing, restored working lands, innovative financing, and strategic partnerships.

105. The Rockefeller Foundation, International

The Rockefeller Foundation helps to advance more regenerative, nourishing, and equitable food and agriculture systems. Recent investments from the Foundation will support Indigenous and regenerative agriculture and promote access to healthy, sustainable foods. With Media RED, they are also developing “Food 2050,’ a documentary that spotlights visionaries working to transform food systems from the ground up.

106. The World Vegetable Center, International

The World Vegetable Center aims to alleviate poverty and malnutrition by increasing vegetable harvests, improving consumption of nutritious vegetables, raising incomes for poor households, and creating jobs. A new research initiative developed in partnership with CGIAR and others will help to address low fruit and vegetable consumption in low- and middle-income countries.

107. True Animal Protein Price (TAPP) Coalition, Netherlands

By advocating for the introduction of fair prices for meat and dairy products, the TAPP Coalition is working to reduce consumption of these items. They are also a member of the The Carbon Pricing Food Coalition, which introduced the COP27 Climate Agreement on Food and Farming to help steer countries toward climate conscious food goals.

108. UAE Food Bank, United Arab Emirates

Launched as the first food bank in the United Arab Emirates in 2017, the UAE Food Bank is committed to feeding those in need while eliminating food waste. They collaborate with the public sector as well as local and international charities to collect, store, and distribute fresh food from hotels, restaurants, and supermarkets.

109. UAE FoodTech Challenge, United Arab Emirates

The FoodTech Challenge looks to identify new innovations that can efficiently and sustainably transform food and agriculture practices. In 2023, four winning teams from the most recent competition will share a US$2 million pool as well as opportunities for grants, acceleration support, and more.

110. U.N. Environment Programme (UNEP), International

UNEP helps to inspire, inform, and enable nations to care for the environment and improve the quality of life for current and future generations. Focusing on the root causes of three crises—climate change, nature and biodiversity loss, and pollution and waste—UNEP raises awareness and advocates for effective environmental action.

111. U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), International and U.N. FAO North America, North America

“I don’t think we value the food enough. We don’t value the soil enough. We don’t value the ecosystems in general enough,” says Zitouni Ould-Dada, Deputy Director in the Climate and Environment Division at the FAO. But the U.N.’s agency on food and agriculture wants to change this. Their efforts focus on improving food access to ensure that everyone can lead active, healthy lives. Their new strategic framework, spanning from 2022-2031, prioritizes better food production and nutrition to ensure everyone has access to healthy, sustainably grown food; a better environment to protect ecosystems in the face of the climate crisis; and a better life by reducing inequalities.

112. U.N. Global Compact Ocean Stewardship Coalition, International

The U.N. Global Compact is a voluntary initiative based on CEO commitments to implement sustainability goals. Their Ocean Stewardship Coalition helps the global business community take action to ensure a healthy ocean. Alongside Startup Portugal and Envisible, they recently launched a new U.N. Accelerator Network, which will serve as an innovation hub for the Coalition.

113. U.N. World Food Programme (WFP), International

The world’s largest humanitarian organization, the U.N. World Food Programme (WFP) works in more than 80 countries to bring food to those in need. With 828 million people in the world going hungry and hunger rates on the rise, WFP continues to respond to the conflict, climate shocks, and economic instability driving food insecurity.

114. U.S. Food Sovereignty Alliance (USFSA), United States

An alliance of food-focused groups in the U.S., the USFSA works to end poverty, rebuild local food economies, and implement democratic control over the country’s food and agriculture system. They award the annual Food Sovereignty Prize, which went to Food Sovereignty Ghana and Western Organization of Resource Councils (WORC) in 2022.

115. Upcycled Food Association (UFA), International

By upcycling food—or developing products from ingredients not typically consumed by humans—companies have an increasing opportunity to prevent food waste. With members based around the world, the UFA works to attract investment in the upcycled industry, improve the network of upcycled businesses, improve the upcycled supply chain, and increase consumer demand for upcycled products.

116. West and Central African Council for Agricultural Research and Development (CORAF), Africa

CORAF is Africa’s largest sub-regional organization, coordinating agricultural research and development in West and Central Africa. CORAF partners with ASARECA (Association for strengthening agricultural research in Eastern and central Africa), CCARDESA (Centre for Coordination of Agricultural Research and Development for Southern Africa) and NASRO (North African Sub-Regional Research Organization) to achieve food and nutrition security.

117. Women and Girls Advancing Nutrition, Dietetics, and Agriculture (WANDA), United States

WANDA is a nonprofit that seeks to empower women and girls of African descent and call upon ancestral knowledge to address racial and gender inequalities in the food system. Their initiatives include a fund to support what WANDA calls “food sheroes,” and Sisterhood Suppers. In 2022, they also launched a petition to support a Food Bill of Rights to ensure food policies are aligned with national values. “Democracy means full participation in the shaping and making of food policy that influences how we operate within the system,” says WANDA’s Founder and CEO Tambra Raye Stevenson.

118. Women and Girls Initiative (WGI), Kenya

A global female leadership movement that is committed to enacting social justice, WGI advances gender equity and youth development agendas. WGI helps girls attend and stay in school so they can pursue higher education. The organization also empowers mothers to become financially independent by helping them develop new skills and knowledge.

119. WorldFish, International

WorldFish is a research and innovation organization focusing on the role that aquatic foods play in supporting the livelihoods and wellbeing of millions of women, men, and children. Their work focuses on six intersecting themes: nutrition, gender, climate, sustainability, economy, and COVID-19.

120. World Central Kitchen (WCK) , International

Chef and activist Jose Andres founded World Central Kitchen to provide meals to people affected by humanitarian, climate, and community crises. In response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, WCK was among the first organizations to mobilize chefs and feed those fleeing violence. “I’ve been blown away by the beauty of humanity,” says Chef Marc Murphy, who was one of the first chefs to join WCK’s work in Ukraine.

121. World Food Prize Foundation, United States

The World Food Prize works to highlight solutions that increase the quality and quantity of available food. Each year, the Foundation awards the World Food Prize to an individual that has made significant contributions to advance food and nutrition security. The 2022 World Food Prize Laureate was Dr. Cynthia Rosenzweig, whose work investigates the relationship between climate and food systems.

122. World Wildlife Fund (WWF), International

WWF works to help local communities conserve natural resources. Their food systems work focuses on helping communities produce and consume food in a way that benefits a thriving planet and global population. One of WWF’s most recent reports provides a framework to transform food and agriculture systems.

123. Zero Hour, International

Zero Hour is a youth-led movement helping young activists drive change and address the climate crisis. Setting 2040 as the transition to achieve a just transition, they argue that climate action requires urgent attention.

Articles like the one you just read are made possible through the generosity of Food Tank members. Can we please count on you to be part of our growing movement? Become a member today by clicking here.

Photo courtesy of Pat Whelan, Unsplash