Food Tank Summit Header

Food Tank Lists

120 Organizations Creating a New Decade for Food

To leap forward into 2020, we’re highlighting 120 organizations with plans for a more sustainable food system in the next year.
Danielle Nierenberg

Danielle Nierenberg is President of Food Tank and an expert on sustainable agriculture and food issues. She has written extensively on gender and population, the spread of factory farming in the developing world and innovations in sustainable agriculture.

Previous Article
Sharing Excess Addresses College Student Food Insecurity
Next Article
Preserving Appalachian Biodiversity with Cider Apples

Never miss an article:

Sign up and join more than 350,000 Food Tank newsletter subscribers:

ft_membership