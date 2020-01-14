Food Tank Summit Header

Sustainable Business

Miyoko’s Kitchen: Compassionate Business Model

Miyoko Schinner, CEO Miyoko's Kitchen, puts compassion at the center of her successful business model starting with her supply chain.
Samantha Skinazi

Samantha Skinazi is a writer and researcher specializing in the food system, ethics, animals, and the environment. She recently completed a Ph.D. in Literature at the University of California, Santa Cruz, where she wrote Animal People: Freaks, Elitists, Fanatics, and Haters in U.S. Discourses about Veganism. Her dissertation dismantles stereotypes about vegans, telling the curious story of how a practice that seeks to reduce harm has become a frequent subject of cultural ridicule. She also explores problems in vegan communities such as white privilege, single-issue optics, and perfectionism.

Previous Article
Balancing Diets, Carbon, and Nutrition Takes More Than Changing the Menu
No Newer Articles

Never miss an article:

Sign up and join more than 350,000 Food Tank newsletter subscribers:

ft_membership