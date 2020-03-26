Today on “Food Talk with Dani Nierenberg,” Dani interviews Mark Ritchie, President of Global Minnesota, a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization that connects individuals, organizations and communities to the world. They discuss Ritchie’s bid to host the 2027 World Expo in Minnesota, with a proposed theme of Wellness and Well Being For All: Healthy People, Healthy Planet.” “How do we treat each other when things are going well, and then how do we treat each other when things are really hard?” Ritchie asks us to consider.

