Today on “Food Talk with Dani Nierenberg,” in honor of World Oceans Day, Dani is joined by two expert advocates for more sustainable fishing practices and better conservation of our oceans’ resources.

Mark Zimring focuses on large-scale fisheries at The Nature Conservancy, where he works to monitor and protect fisheries with a specific emphasis on tuna in the Indian and Pacific oceans. He explains how COVID-19 has disrupted fisheries around the world—and how conservation efforts can come back from the pandemic even stronger than before.

Then, Dani talks with Niaz Dorry, the coordinating director of the Northwest Atlantic Marine Alliance and the executive director of the National Family Farm Coalition. Dorry shares more about her unique vision for the interdependence of sea- and land-based food production, which brought her to lead both organizations jointly.

