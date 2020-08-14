Food Tank Memberships

Family Farming

Niman Ranch Farmers Raise Family to be Stewards of the Land

The Hundling family farm sustainably with hopes of leaving the land better than they found it and raising their children to be good stewards of the land.
Leslie Brooks

Leslie Brooks is a veterinarian with an interest in helping to shape public policy. She graduated from the University of Tennessee College of Veterinary Medicine in 2012 with both a veterinary degree and Master in Public Health. She has a passion for bringing effective change to our food industry and sees working with Food Tank as a meaningful way to help accomplish that goal. As a veterinarian, she has worked in small animal clinical medicine, run her own house call practice, and helped grow a non-profit from the ground up. She enjoys volunteering, running, reading, and traveling. She currently lives in Indianapolis with her husband, toddler, and cat.

