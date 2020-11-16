Industry Leaders Gather to Discuss the Impact of COVID-19 on Restaurants

Food Tank and Hunter College NYC Food Policy Center will host The Impact of COVID-19 on Restaurants on November 17.

With an estimated 100,000 restaurants closing permanently or long-term during the pandemic, industry leaders have come together to examine how remaining restaurants can push through the pandemic and how it may change the future of the industry.

The event will consist of three half-hour panels, including: What Is the Role of Restaurants in the Food System? with Camilla Marcus of the Independent Restaurant Coalition and Naama Tamir of Lighthouse and Lighthouse Outpost; The Pivot. Working Through COVID-19. with JJ Johnson of FIELDTRIP and Tom Colicchio of Crafted Hospitality, and What’s Next for Restaurants Post-COVID? with Andrew Rigie of NYC Hospitality Alliance and Salil Mehta of Laut Singapura Restaurant. Danielle Nierenberg of Food Tank and Charles Platkin of Hunter College NYC Food Policy Center will be moderating.

Panels will be broadcast online on November 17, beginning at 9:30 a.m. EST. Those interested in participating can register here.

