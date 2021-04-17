Stop Food Waste 2021 Virtual Event 3

Chef Suzy DeYoung Fights Food Waste and Hunger in Cincinnati

Cincinnati organization La Soupe is fighting hunger and food waste through their mission to “Rescue Transform Share” by sharing meals with those in need.
Sophie Churchill

Sophie Churchill is a Research and Communications Intern at Food Tank. She received her BA in International Studies and Anthropology from The University of Iowa and is currently finishing her MSc in Sociocultural Anthropology from KU Leuven in Belgium. She is passionate about the anthropology of food and is striving to have a career that helps to advocate for food equality and a better food system through her research. 

