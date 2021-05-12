We Came To Dance 2021 - Edinburgh Festival Fringe

Turkish Chef Creates Humanitarian Aid Through Social Gastronomy

Turkish chef Ebru Demir uses social gastronomy to protect female refugees and promote environmental sustainability.
