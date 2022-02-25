Targeting Hunger and Poverty at the Anti-Hunger Policy Conference

Feeding America and the Food and Action Research Center are co-sponsoring the National Anti-Hunger Policy Conference (AHPC) taking place March 15 to 17 in Washington, D.C. and virtually. The conference will identify ideas for new and innovative approaches to ending hunger.

The first two days of the conference will feature interactive workshops and networking opportunities. Day three of the conference takes attendees to Capitol Hill during a virtual lobby day. Attendees will meet with Members of Congress and their staff to advocate for policies that strengthen federal nutrition programs.

Conversations will center around three themes that highlight effective policy and advocacy work around hunger and inequity: the role of federal nutrition programs during the pandemic, inequities and root causes of hunger, and creating a movement to end hunger in the U.S.

For the first time, the conference organizers initiated a request for proposal (RFP) process to select this year’s themes. The conversations will address topics including effective and equitable advocacy strategies and managing stress among federal nutrition program providers.

In 2020, the rate of food insecurity in the United States increased from 11 to 15 percent due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a Nutrition Journal study. And Feeding America projects the national rate of food insecurity at 12.5 percent and nearly 17 percent for children. Feeding America also estimates that rate is higher for Black Americans at 21.3 percent compared to 11 percent for white individuals.

During last year’s conference, speakers included Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, the C.E.O. of Feeding America, Janie Simms Hipp (Chickasaw Nation), the C.E.O. of Native American Agriculture Fund, and Helena Bottemiller Evich, a Food and Agriculture Reporter for POLITICO.

Conference attendees will include government officials, child advocates, representatives of food banks and food rescue organizations, sponsoring organizations, and nutrition and anti-obesity groups. Through the various events, the conference aims to equip attendees with the ability to identify gaps in federal nutrition programs and creative approaches to end hunger in the U.S.

Learn more about the Anti-Hunger Policy Conference and register here.

Articles like the one you just read are made possible through the generosity of Food Tank members. Can we please count on you to be part of our growing movement? Become a member today by clicking here.