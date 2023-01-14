Join Food Tank

Food Tank

Study Finds Local Foods are the Key to Nutrition in Ethiopia

Study Finds Local Foods are the Key to Nutrition in Ethiopia
Katelyn Yee

Katelyn is a Research, Event, Advocacy, and Writing Intern at Food Tank. She served as an AmeriCorps member at a rural food bank network in Colorado and has since been drawn to sustainability and food security solutions. Currently, she is a graduate student in Food Studies: Policies for Sustainable Production and Consumption in Rome, Italy, and completing her thesis on the topic of social farming. In her free time, she enjoys exploring the city and keeping an eye out for new gelato flavors.

Previous Article
What's in Your Manifesto for Disrupting Global Food Politics?
No Newer Articles
Food Talk with Dani Nierenberg
Food Tank Nourishing America
Join Food Tank
REFRESH-Food-and-Tech-Policy-Platform

Never miss an article:

Sign up and join more than 350,000 Food Tank newsletter subscribers:

Food Tank Membership

You have Successfully Subscribed!