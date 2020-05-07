Today on “Food Talk with Dani Nierenberg,” Dani interviews Nate Mook, CEO of World Central Kitchen. Dani and Nate Mook discuss how World Central Kitchen is mobilizing restaurants across the United States to serve 250,000 meals a day to people in need.

