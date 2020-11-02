Resetting the Food System from Farm to Fork-3

Publications

Meat Alternatives Warrant More Research, Says Johns Hopkins Study

A new study demonstrates that, while meat alternatives can be beneficial, they should not be used as a complete solution to problems associated with farmed meat.
Stephanie Min

Stephanie is a recent graduate from New York University with a double major in Global Liberal Studies and Spanish. During college, she had the opportunity to work in the public and non-profit sectors and study in Spain for a year. Her interest lies in providing culturally competent nutrition counseling to marginalized communities and increasing accessibility to food access. In her free time, she likes to hike in her home state of Georgia, go for a long run, or relax with an iced oat milk latte.

Previous Article
Seven North Korean Restaurants in Seoul Are Working to Provide a Place of Comfort for Defectors
No Newer Articles
Resetting the Food System from Farm to Fork-2
ft_membership
COVID-19 News From Food Tank

Never miss an article:

Sign up and join more than 350,000 Food Tank newsletter subscribers: