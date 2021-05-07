We Came To Dance 2021 - Edinburgh Festival Fringe

Agriculture

On Sperfslage Farm, Success Means Preserving a Way of Living

Emily Payne

Emily is Food Tank’s Editor. She writes about food, agriculture, environment, and health — and the intersection of them all. Currently based in Denver, Colorado.

Previous Article
"One Planet. One Health." Amplifies Local Food Systems Solutions
No Newer Articles
UN Event Series
We Came To Dance
ft_membership
REFRESH-Food-and-Tech-Policy-Platform

Never miss an article:

Sign up and join more than 350,000 Food Tank newsletter subscribers: