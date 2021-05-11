We Came To Dance 2021 - Edinburgh Festival Fringe

Podcast

New Wave Co-Founder Talks about the Future of Plant-Based Seafood

Michelle Wolf of New Wave Foods talks about how seafood alternatives can help restore the ocean, and what goes into creating plant-based products.
Amy Martin

Amy Martin is a Research and Writing Fellow at Food Tank and freelance public relations strategist. She earned her BA in English and American literature at Middlebury College.

Previous Article
On Sperfslage Farm, Success Means Preserving a Way of Living
Next Article
Apeel Acquires ImpactVision, Furthering Goal of Reducing Global Food Waste
UN Event Series
We Came To Dance
ft_membership
REFRESH-Food-and-Tech-Policy-Platform

Never miss an article:

Sign up and join more than 350,000 Food Tank newsletter subscribers: