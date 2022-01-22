Food Tank Membership

Food Tank

Are Alternative Meats a Good Option For The Environment?

Noah Tobias

Noah is a senior at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where he’s pursuing a double BA in Environmental Studies and Global Studies. He’s a big fan of sustainability, food justice, and foraging, and is thrilled to pursue his passion for storytelling with Food Tank.

Previous Article
U.S. Fishing Communities Fear Effects of Offshore Wind
No Newer Articles
Food Talk with Dani Nierenberg
Food Tank Nourishing America
Join Food Tank
REFRESH-Food-and-Tech-Policy-Platform

Never miss an article:

Sign up and join more than 350,000 Food Tank newsletter subscribers: