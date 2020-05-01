Today on “Food Talk with Dani Nierenberg,” Dani interviews entrepreneur Rachel Krupa, Founder of The Goods Mart, a convenience store focused on making sustainable products accessible to all. They discuss how COVID-19 is affecting food and agriculture markets and what steps are needed to keep our food system affordable and sustainable for all.

