Food Banks Face Surging Demand This Holiday Season

Food banks face major surges in hunger this holiday season. Food Tank shares ways to help and food banks to support.
Amanda Fong

Amanda is passionate about helping organizations drive social impact and health equity on local and international levels. After earning a Bachelor’s degree in Biology from Willamette University, she taught English in Thailand at a primary school and saw up close how food moved from farms to local markets to plates. With a background working in multicultural settings in the U.S. and abroad, Amanda hopes to bring a global lens to her writing. She plans to pursue a Master’s in Public Health with an emphasis in global health and sustainability to bring change directly to communities.

