We Came To Dance 2021 - Edinburgh Festival Fringe

Nutrition

Expanding Nutrition Initiatives in Lead-Up to U.N. Food Systems Summit

The Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN) in Ethiopia is fighting malnutrition through a variety of programs.
Amanda Fong

Amanda is passionate about helping organizations drive social impact and health equity on local and international levels. After earning a Bachelor’s degree in Biology from Willamette University, she taught English in Thailand at a primary school and saw up close how food moved from farms to local markets to plates. Currently, she is serving a Fulbright grant as an English Teaching Assistant in Andorra. With a background working in multicultural settings in the U.S. and abroad, Amanda hopes to bring a global lens to her writing. She plans to pursue a Master’s in Public Health with an emphasis in global health and sustainability to bring change directly to communities.

Previous Article
U.N. Food Systems Champions Discuss Solutions that Support Nutritious Diets for All
Next Article
Grasslands Are Turning into Carbon Sources, Study Finds
UN Event Series
We Came To Dance
ft_membership
REFRESH-Food-and-Tech-Policy-Platform

Never miss an article:

Sign up and join more than 350,000 Food Tank newsletter subscribers: